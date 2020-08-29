Denver Nuggets react to Chadwick Boseman's death

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
Posted: Aug 29, 2020

The world lost an iconic actor in Chadwick Boseman and the Nuggets were among many luminaries to wish their condolences to the "Black Panther" star. From Jamal Murray to Paul Millsap, several members of the team expressed their sorrow for the actor, who passed away from colon cancer Saturday. 



View this post on Instagram


Gone way too soon. Rest well

A post shared by Paul Millsap (@paulmillsap4) on



View this post on Instagram


Thank You! Rest Up King!

A post shared by PJ Dozier (@dozier_kid) on

And a Nuggets legend also weighed in:

