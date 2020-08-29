Denver Nuggets react to Chadwick Boseman's death
The world lost an iconic actor in Chadwick Boseman and the Nuggets were among many luminaries to wish their condolences to the "Black Panther" star. From Jamal Murray to Paul Millsap, several members of the team expressed their sorrow for the actor, who passed away from colon cancer Saturday.
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 29, 2020
Tell your people you love them
— Keita Bates-Diop (@KBD_33) August 29, 2020
Rest in Paradise King .. A Great Black hero‼️#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/RV9ZUK9951
— Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) August 29, 2020
And a Nuggets legend also weighed in:
