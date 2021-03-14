Denver Nuggets 103, Dallas Mavericks 116: Three takeaways

The Nuggets’ five-game win streak came to a close as they lost 116-103 against the Mavericks at Ball Arena.

Denver got off to a strong start, opening with a 10-0 run, but lost momentum after the first quarter. Dallas would build a 62-51 lead heading into the break and largely contained the home team in the final 24 minutes of action.

"I can make any excuse you want, but the bottom line is, especially in that second and third quarter, we did not play nearly well enough, on either end of the floor," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 26 points, 11 assists, and eight boards on 50 percent shooting. Kristaps Porzingis finished the night with 25 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on 10 of 15 shooting.

Malone’s team will now look to regroup Monday when it hosts the Pacers at Ball Arena (7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways:

Lopsided performance

This was an outing where the Nuggets struggled to find any rhythm on either end to disastrous effect.

For the second straight game, Denver got little scoring production from their point guards as Jamal Murray, Facundo Campazzo and P.J. Dozier combined for 15 points on 6 of 22 shooting. The Nuggets desperately need Murray to get back to where he was prior to the break. Denver's lead guard was averaging 26.2 points per game in the five games before the All-Star game.

The Nuggets’ offensive struggles weren’t limited to just its guards though. Outside of the efforts of Nikola Jokić, Will Barton III, and Michael Porter Jr., who tallied for a combined 72 points, the rest of the team had 31.

Defensively, the Nuggets weren’t much better. Luka Dončić was left wide open on two of his three-point attempts in the first half and finished a strong opening 24 minutes with 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting. When the Nuggets honed in on the Mavs’ star, others picked up the slack in the second half. Porzingis wouldn’t be denied from downtown as the 7-footer hit five threes. Overall, the Mavs knocked in 18 threes on 39.1 percent on the night.

"Kristaps [Porzingis] had a really good night, he made five threes. Some of them were deep, some of them were open shots. That's his game. We needed, as a team, to be better," Jokić said.

The Nuggets’ uptick defensively, fourth in defensive rating in the last five games, proved to be the catalyst in their recent success. They’ll need to get back to what worked when they face the Pacers Monday night.

Keep Thrill-ing

After an inconsistent start to the season, Will Barton III has quietly emerged as one of the Nuggets’ most reliable players over the last six games. The veteran swingman finished Saturday’s contest with another strong showing, hitting five threes en route to a 23-point and four rebound night.

Before Saturday night’s game, Barton III was averaging a solid 16 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. What makes those numbers even more impressive is just how efficient he’s been during that stretch, converting 54.1 percent on field goals and 45.8 percent from downtown.

"Keep shooting it, getting good looks, and trying to make my shots," Barton III said of his recent run. "Just keep being aggressive and trying to make plays. I know when I get my feet set and my legs under me, there's a good chance it's going to go in."

Bench production needed

With Monte Morris being added to the Nuggets’ injury list, it was another blow to the team’s depth -- one of the Nuggets’ strengths over the past three seasons. The impact was evident on Saturday.

A night after being outscored 40-24 by the Grizzlies bench, the group was once again outmatched and gave up a 31-16 margin to Dallas. What is even more sobering is the fact the group mustered just 10 points before both teams cleared their benches with the contest being decided.

If there was one positive to build on heading into the matchup against Indiana, it was the return of JaMychal Green. Although the forward was clearly working his way back, finishing with five points on 2 of 6 shooting, he should be a welcome presence on both ends once he finds his footing.

"We're trying to work a lot of guys back into the rotation, which is never easy,” Malone said.