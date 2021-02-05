Denver Nuggets 93, Los Angeles Lakers 114: Three takeaways

The Nuggets held a 12-point at halftime but it wasn’t enough against the Lakers, suffering a heavy 114-93 defeat in Los Angeles.

The Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray, who had 20 points and five assists. LeBron James was at his best, putting up a triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 12 of 19 shooting for the Lakers.

"The third and fourth quarter aren't even close to the standards we're trying to set for ourselves," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

Denver will now aim to regroup when it travels to face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday (3 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways:

Third quarter collapse

Everything was clicking for the Nuggets in the first half. The team was moving the ball effectively with 11 assists and it went to the line 12 times, converting 11. Denver was also dominant on the boards, having a sizable 29-16 advantage. All of those factors played a role in the 12-point lead it had entering the second half.

It all came crumbling apart in the third quarter. The Lakers came storming out the gate and held the Nuggets to just 33 percent shooting and didn’t allow the visitors to hit a single three. The result was a 37-17 quarter for the home team, with Los Angeles shooting 66.7 percent.

"In the second half, we just went cold," JaMychal Green said. "We weren't getting back in transition and that's what won the game for them was transition [points]."

"We don't have that same hunger [that we do at the start of games]...We have to come back out ready to go."

If it sounds familiar, it is because the third quarter has been a consistent problem for Denver this season.

The Nuggets have a -5.1 net rating in the third quarter this season, which ranks 24th in the league. On the season, the team has a 4.9 net rating (fifth). This shows just how detrimental this quarter has been for the team. More concerning, the group is allowing opponents to shoot 50.6 percent (30th) and 39.9 percent from three (22nd). Offensively, the team struggles to connect on threes in the quarter, hitting 33.9 of their attempts (27th). It is an area the team will need to solve if they want to continue to build on the success from the past two campaigns.

"It so much worse than what it is when we beat ourselves," Murray explained. "We go up in the half and then we just get lazy, lackadaisical. We turnover the ball and we don't get back. It's all of the stuff we've talked about since training camp...It's stuff we need to focus more on."

Jamal Murray, JaMychal Green, Monte Morris shine

This was a game of two halves. In the first half, Murray, Green, and Monte Morris all played key roles in giving the Nuggets a strong opening 24 minutes.

Green led the way early on, putting up 12 points in his first start for the Nuggets in the first two quarters. He was also effective on the glass, grabbing five boards and hit two threes in the process. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, he was held quiet in the second half, putting up two more points.

Murray was electric at times in the first half, putting up 10 points and having arguably the highlight of the game with a thunderous slam on Lakers star Anthony Davis. He also had an eye-popping assist to MPJ in the third quarter.

Monte Morris had an incredibly efficient scoring night, leading the bench with 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

Bench as a whole struggles

One of the unfortunate byproducts of Green starting was the bench lacked its recent punch, outside of Morris.

Facundo Campazzo left the game early due to knee soreness and the remaining group wasn’t able to muster much on either side of the floor. Save for Morris’ 16, the bench combined for 11 points until the game was decided and Zeke Nnaji and Markus Howard added another four. The Lakers' reserves scored 41 points.

The Nuggets had few answers for the Lakers’ bench trio of Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Montrezl Harrell, who combined for 18 of 29 shooting.