Denver Nuggets 106, Utah Jazz 100: Three takeaways

The Denver Nuggets were missing four key members of their rotation but they refused to accept defeat to the Utah Jazz in an inspired 106-100 comeback win over their Northwest Division rivals.

"I think we competed for 48 minutes," Nikola Jokić said after the game. "It was a whole team effort."

Jokić had a dominant second half to finish the night with a team-high 28 points and 10 assists. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who had a game-best 37 points.

The Nuggets and Jazz tipped off the first game of their Northwest Division rivalry with a tightly-contested first half. Nikola Jokić struggled to find his shot in his first eight minutes of action, but he was assertive in setting up others as he dished out five assists. Torrey Craig was the recipient of two of those assists and had a strong first quarter, going 4 of 4 for eight points. Denver would finish the opening 12 minutes trailing 23-21.

In the second quarter, Utah would gain some separation, building a 41-30 lead off a 15-4 run sparked by Jazz reserves Jordan Clarkson and Georges Niang. The pair combined for 11 in the quarter. The Jazz got hot from downtown and that proved costly in the first half, hitting 9 of 19 from behind the arc. However, the Nuggets fought back thanks to Will Barton III, who helped the team cut the deficit to 48-43 by scoring seven points late in the quarter.

Jokić’s shot started to fall in the third quarter as the Nuggets continued to rally back into the contest. The Serbian, who notched his second All-Star nod earlier in the day, went off for nine points in the quarter. Denver would remain relentless and it would pay off towards the end of the third quarter.

Michael Porter Jr., Craig and Malik Beasley would prove to be impactful on both sides of the floor and helped the Nuggets go on a 12-0 run to give the team its first lead since the opening quarter at 73-70. PJ Dozier hit a buzzer-beating three to give his team its biggest lead, at the time, of the contest at 76-70.

That momentum carried into the fourth quarter, with Denver padding its lead to 85-71 on a 9-1 run. Jerami Grant had a hot hand in the opening three minutes of the final quarter, scoring six points – including an and-1 on a made three-pointer. From the end of the third quarter to 8:56 mark of the fourth, the Nuggets went on a 27-1 run. The Jazz would claw their way back into the contest again thanks to their stellar three-point shooting Clarkson hit four treys to help his team cut the deficit to just five points with just over two minutes remaining in the game. The Jazz reserve guard would score 23 points and helped the Jazz get within three points of Denver in the last 90 seconds of the game. Yet, in typical Jokić fashion, the center responded by scoring eight of the Nuggets’ final 10 points.

"I thought defensively the fourth quarter was tremendous," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "This might be our best win of the year."

He added, "Even if we didn't win tonight, I love the level of how hard we played and competitive spirt that we had. That 27-1 run was a huge part of our win tonight."

The Nuggets now travel to Milwaukee to face the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways:

Torrey Craig and defense shine

Craig has been recognized for his standout efforts on defense, but the offensive side of his game is starting to come around to the Nuggets’ benefit.

Craig entered Thursday’s contest having averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on 50 percent shooting over his past four games. That’s a sizable jump from his season averages of 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 42.1 percent shooting. His impact on that end of the floor was key again for the Nuggets against the Jazz, with Craig going for a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards on 6-of-10 shooting.

Craig also remained lethal on the other end of the floor as well as he was a part of the group that helped contain Donovan Mitchell to 1-of-12 shooting night.

"Just come out and be aggressive with him. I tried to not let him get early buckets because he's a great player. If he gets in a rhythm, it's going to be hard to stop him," Craig said. "So, I just wanted to make sure he felt my presence the whole night and I wanted to be physical."

The Jazz’s first-time All-Star opened the game having missed his first nine shots, including 0 of 5 from downtown.

"I got to give Torrey Craig credit, he made it tough on me. He always does. He's a great defender," Mitchell acknowledged.

It was a strong all-around performance from Craig, who is starting to play like he did in the playoffs where his efforts on both ends helped Denver reach the Western Conference semifinals.

Joker trumps all

Once again, Jokić came alive with another clutch performance for the Nuggets down the stretch as he overcame a slow start on offense to score 22 points in the second half.

Even when he was dealing with foul trouble and his shot failing to fall in the first half, he remained impactful by being facilitating his team’s offense. The Nuggets’ dished out six of his 10 dimes on the night in the opening 24 minutes of the game.

Jokić was also effective in forcing turnovers with the 7-footer grabbing three steals on the night.

"He's a First Team All-NBA center for a reason," Malone said. "He wins games, he hits game-winning shots and he makes the right play."

He added, "That's what we expect from Nikola. [At the] end of games, to close it out [and] make the right play. He did that once again."

Nuggets bench overcomes slow start

When Denver found itself trailing by nine midway in the third, its bench had been outscored 23-7. The game’s momentum shifted once the reserves shots started to connect and Porter Jr. led the charge.

The Nuggets’ highly-touted rookie continued his recent uptick from behind the arc and hit two of his three shots from downtown in a four-minute stretch. Once Porter’s shot started to fall, it opened up the floor and his teammates followed suit. Denver’s bench would reel off 11 points, with Beasley and Dozier also hitting two key long-range shots.

Porter Jr. wrapped up the night with a double-double, going for 12 points and 12 boards on 45.5 shooting.