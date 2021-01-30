Preview: Denver Nuggets resume rivalry with Utah Jazz in Sunday matinee at Ball Arena

The Nuggets (11-8) take on the hottest team in the NBA, the Utah Jazz (15-4), hoping to start another win streak of their own.

The Jazz are currently on an NBA-leading 11-game win streak and have been largely dominant despite some key personnel absences. Star Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and key reserve Derrick Favors (back) have missed the team’s last two games. Despite those injuries, Utah breezed by a playoff hopeful in Dallas with a two-game sweep at home.

Denver has been playing some stellar basketball of its own, having won seven of its last 10 games. The team’s improvement on defense has been a large part of that success, possessing the eighth-best defensive rating during that stretch at 107.3. While the team took a step back in its Friday night loss to San Antonio, allowing the hosts to put up 119, the group continues to look dramatically better than it did in December. The Nuggets had a 116.7 rating (29th) in that month.

This is the second encounter between Denver and Utah this season, with the Nuggets dropping a 109-105 loss at Ball Arena on Jan. 17.

Projected lineup: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 1:30 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE, and NBA TV.

Key Matchup: Jordan Clarkson vs. Michael Porter Jr.

While Michael Porter Jr. won’t line up defensive against Jordan Clarkson, his ability to match or surpass the Jazz’s sixth man in offensive production will be key.

Clarkson is a major reason why the Jazz are surprising everyone in the NBA with their current 11-game win streak, thriving with Vinnie Johnson/Lou Williams level of microwave-ness off the bench. Clarkson is currently second on the Jazz behind Rudy Gobert for Player Efficiency Rating at 21.07 and second to Mitchell in scoring at 17.9 points per game. With Mitchell potentially missing another game, the Nuggets’ reserves will need to keep Clarkson at bay or suffer a second-straight defeat at home to Utah.

Porter Jr.’s return from health and safety protocols are a big reason why the Nuggets were able to finish their five-game road trip 4-1 despite facing some tough teams like Phoenix and Dallas. The 6-foot-11 sharpshooter has averaged 15.4 points in his last five appearances, all of which were off the bench. He’s been lights out from deep, converting 55.6 percent of his three-point attempts. Porter Jr. missed the first encounter between Denver and Utah and he could be a difference-maker in Sunday’s matinee game.

Can Denver end Utah’s incredible win streak?

The Jazz have the chance to set the longest consecutive run of victories under head Quin Snyder Sunday as the group has matched the longest win streak in his tenure at 11. The Nuggets want no part of being involved in a positive record for their rival.

Three-pointers and defense have been the foundation of the Jazz’s success, with the team making an eye-popping 18.3 shots from downtown per game. The team is also second in defensive rating in those 11 games, just 0.1 behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Focusing on defending the three and moving the ball around will be key for Michael Malone’s team.

The Nuggets had some success in both areas against the Jazz in their first matchup on Jan. 17, despite the result. Denver held the Jazz to under the 18.3 threes mark and racked up a respectable 25 assists in the contest. While Utah might have been able to separate itself, if it didn’t miss 12 free throws, the overall performance is something Denver can assess and see where to improve.

One player the Nuggets will need to key in on is Bojan Bogdanović. After a slow start to the season, largely due to a return from a ruptured ligament, the Croatian is still to pick up steam. The forward is currently averaging 15.8 points while hitting almost 40 percent from downtown at 39.4 percent in his last five outings.

Can more players get involved on offense?

Nikola Jokić continues to play at MVP-frontrunner level and Jamal Murray is finding his rhythm again after being slowed down by various ailments. Yet, the Nuggets are at their best when they have multiple contributors on the offensive end.

In the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs, the leading duo put up 55 of the team’s 109 points. The rest of the starters combined for 28 points and the bench added another 26. While the Nuggets’ reserves have been largely sizzling over the past week, averaging 45 points per game in the last six games (good for second in the league), inconsistencies from the starting lineup have a trend over the past few weeks.

In fact, in the loss to the Jazz on Jan. 17, Jokić and Murray put up 65 points while the rest of the starters had just 14. Against an astute Utah defense, the offense will need to spread the wealth a bit more.