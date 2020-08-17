Denver Nuggets 135-125 Utah Jazz: Three takeaways

The postseason is where NBA teams turn to their stars to shine when the lights are at their brightest. Neither Nikola Jokić nor Jamal Murray disappointed in that respect.



The Nuggets dynamic duo delivered in a sensational manner, combining for 65 points to power their team to a dramatic 135-125 overtime win against the rival Jazz.

"We don't win the game without those two playing their two-man game, playing off of each other and making play after play after play," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

The two men were able to help Denver overcome a historic performance from Donovan Mitchell, who became the youngest player since Michael Jordan in the 1980s to notch over 50 points in a playoff game as he finished with 57 at age 23.

"I'm just more proud of our resiliency, not getting down and staying together," Malone said. "Like we talked about coming in, we know this is going to be a hard-fought series. Every game [between us and Utah] goes down to the wire and today was another example of that."



With the Game 1 now in the books, the Nuggets will turn their attention to Game 2 on Wednesday (2 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways:



Jamal Murray turns up in the second half



This is the reason the Nuggets were aggressive in securing Murray’s future last offseason. Denver’s lead guard saved arguably the best game of his young career for the opening game of the playoffs and affected all areas of the game.



Murray would finish the contest with a playoff career-high 36 points, nine assists (to just three turnovers) and five rebounds. He would have only two points in the opening 12 minutes, but he got progressively better in each succeeding quarter. He would score 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"We need that from Jamal, he's an energy bringer," Malone explained. "He's a guy who takes his game and his team to different level."I thought in that fourth quarter and overtime, when the game was in the balance, Jamal was ready to step up and take the game over. You have to love that from such a young player and a huge part of our future."

There were two sequences that summed up Murray’s night. In the fourth quarter with the team trailing by four, Murray would feed Jokić on consecutive baskets to give Denver a 103-102 lead. Then, he would add an additional five points on his own within the final 90 seconds of regulation.

When the Jazz were able to force OT, Murray was relentless in the extra time as well. He would score five of the Nuggets’ opening seven points and assist on the other. This was an inspiring performance that might be the start of a young player tapping further into his potential.



Jokić wins first round of frontcourt battle

Similar to the 2019 playoffs, Jokić was at ease as he finished with 29 points, 10 boards and three dimes. It was a stellar afternoon that was all the more impressive by who he was up against, two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert.



During the Seeding Games, Jokić was compared to NBA Legend Larry Bird by an all-time great coach in Gregg Popovich. After Game 1, it was easy to see why: Jokić’s basketball IQ is off the charts.



Knowing Gobert’s prowess as a shot-blocker, Jokić took his game outside and hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc. He also outrebounded his counterpart 10 to 7. The Serbian also joined Murray in being clutch in the final two quarters of the game as he scored 12 in the fourth and OT.





Monte rebounds from 2019 playoffs



As good as Monte Morris was in a breakout 2018-19 campaign, he would be one of the first to reveal disappointment at his 2019 postseason.



In the 2019 playoffs, Morris averaged 5.4 points on 38.4 percent shooting and failed to hit a single three-pointer in 16 games. The reserve guard responded in a big way in his second go-around in the playoff with a strong outing in Game 1.

Morris would finish with a playoff career-high 14 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds. His biggest play of the game might have come in overtime on a, you guessed it, three-pointer from the left corner to give the Nuggets a five-point lead. It was a bad-breaking moment for the Jazz who would see their deficit increase to nine points after Jokić drilled a shot from downtown moments later.



Morris would hit two threes on the night, both were pivotal for the Nuggets.

"Personally, I had beat myself up and worked hard all offseason preparing for these moments," Morris said. "I felt like last year, I was rushing myself a little bit in the playoffs and not letting it [the game] come to me...It felt good to see a three go in because last year, I was 0 for 14. So just having [the] confidence in going out there and playing. I just give a shoutout to Coach Malone and his staff for having trust in me."