Denver Nuggets 80-78 Utah Jazz: Three takeaways

Only 11 teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win an NBA postseason series. The record books can now add a 12th after the Nuggets sealed a gritty, hard-fought Game 7 victory over the Utah Jazz.



Nikola Jokić delivered when the light shined brightest, pouring in a game-high 30 points on 52.2 percent shooting while adding 14 boards. The Jazz were led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting.



The Nuggets will now face the Los Angeles Clippers in the semifinals of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday (TBD).



NIKOLA TO THE RESCUE



Games 1-6 were up-tempo high-scoring affairs, which allowed Jamal Murray to put up the absolutely absurd outings he’s had throughout the first round. With Game 7 being a cagey, defensive game, it presented the perfect circumstances for Jokić to take over. He was an all-around force in the deciding game of the Western Conference First Series.



Jokić’s biggest play might have come in the final 30 seconds of the game. Up against a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert, the center backed his counterpart down using a dazzling array of footwork and when he finally got separation, he launched a floating hook shot that would go in and push the score to 80-78. It was the final bucket of the game.



Jokić has been solid throughout the entire first round, averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 51.3 percent shooting. As good as he was, the Nuggets needed him to be a superstar on Tuesday – especially with Murray dealing with a thigh knock in the second half. He more than delivered in Game 7.



Defense wins ballgames



The Nuggets were allowing opponents to convert from downtown at a crippling rate in the seeding games and the opening four games of the first round. In Games 1-4, the Nuggets allowed the Jazz to hit 43.3 percent from three – dead last out of the teams in the playoffs. In Game 7, they dramatically improved in that area and it was the difference-maker.



The Jazz shot just 8 of 34 from behind the arc in the final game of the series, with their primary threats, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, shooting 4 of 19 from long range.



The Nuggets suffocating defense also played a role in restricting the Jazz’s ball movement. Entering Game 7, Utah was averaging 22.3 assists per game. On Thursday, the Jazz had just 16 assists to 11 turnovers.



G’s defense and leadership makes a difference



Gary Harris still hasn’t found his offense, shooting 1 of 9, but he was a nightmare for the Jazz on defense. The longest-tenured Nugget took turns on the Jazz’s three biggest perimeter threats, Mitchell, Conley, Clarkson, and his presence was felt to a crucial effect for Denver.



Mitchell shot 40.9 percent on the night and Clarkson, who was a game-changer in the first five games of the series, was held to a quiet 10-point outing. While the Nuggets as a whole deserve a ton of credit for their improvement on defense and Torrey Craig has also been gutsy in that regard, Harris gave the team another premier defender to utilize. As he continues to round back into form, it’s only going to help the Nuggets get better as the postseason progresses.