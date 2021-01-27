Preview: Nuggets aim for five in a row when taking on Heat in Miami

Coming off an inconsistent December, the Nuggets (10-7) are hitting their stride in January. Denver is 9-4 this month and has the league’s fifth-best winning percentage during that stretch. The team’s recent success will be tested by a Miami Heat team that is fighting to get back to its best after a slow start to the season.

COVID-19 and injuries have ravaged the Heat in the opening quarter of the NBA season. Star player Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup due to health and safety protocol, meaning the small forward will miss his ninth consecutive game. Lead guard Goran Dragic and rising young player Tyler Herro are currently listed as questionable. The Heat currently have eight players listed on their injury report.

On paper, it should mean a straightforward game for the Nuggets, but Miami has remained competitive despite its personnel issues. That’s a credit to head coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff. This is a team that took the star-studded Nets to the final seconds of the fourth quarter in a 128-124 loss last Saturday. Michael Malone’s team can’t afford any complacency Wednesday.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

INJURY REPORT:

OUT:

Greg Whittington – Left knee arthroscopy

P.J. Dozier – Right hamstring strain

Key matchup: Bam Adebayo vs. Nikola Jokić

For a player who was largely known for his defense and rebounding in his first two seasons, Bam Adebayo continues to make dramatic strides on the other end of the floor.

Adebayo raised his scoring production by almost eight points per game last season and he’s had a similar jump this campaign, going from 15.9 points to 20.7 a night. He’s achieving it by only taking 1.4 more shots a contest, showcasing his efficiency. He has improved his shooting percentage from 55.7 to 60.7 and has made dramatic strides at the charity stripe. The former Wildcat is shooting 85.7 percent at the line after shooting 69.1 percent last season. He also continues to impact games as a playmaker, averaging 5.4 assists per game. In short, it won’t be easy to contain the Heat star as his 41 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 23 showed.

Fortunately for Denver, the team possesses arguably the frontrunner for MVP at the position in Nikola Jokić. The Serbian notched his 17th consecutive double-double in the Nuggets’ win against Dallas and is currently averaging a near triple-double at 25.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. He is also tied for fourth in the league in steals at 1.9 per game, underlining just how impressive he’s been this season.

Jokić will likely start on Adebayo, but the Heat big man will also see defense from Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green among others.

Guard the passing lanes

For all of the Heat’s injuries, the team has remained effective in moving the ball around and getting to the line. In the eight games without Butler, the Heat are 16th in assists (25.0 per game) and getting to the line (21.5). The key to securing a win will be forcing turnovers.

Miami is 29th in the league in giveaways at 17.4 and is allowing opponents to score 21.4 points off of those turnovers (29th). It is a factor that can play into the Nuggets’ hands. Denver is currently ranked ninth in steals per game at 8.5 per contest and is scoring 18.4 points per game on turnovers, which is 11th in the league.

The Nunn effect

Another player who has stepped up his production in Butler’s absence has been second-year player Kendrick Nunn.

Nunn has been averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor, including 37.8 percent from downtown. Not bad for an undrafted player who spent some time in the G League.

The Nuggets have largely kept Nunn in check during his rookie season, with the guard averaging 11 points on 42.9 percent shooting in two games against Denver. Still, this is a player who is a streaky shooter and can get hot quickly. In Miami’s two wins without Butler, Nunn averaged 23 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 63 percent. The Nuggets can’t underestimate the former Oakland University standout.