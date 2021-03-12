Preview: Denver Nuggets’ season resumes at Memphis vs. Grizzlies

Mile High Basketball is back!

After a much-needed seven-day break, the Nuggets’ second half tips off in Memphis as they face a playoff-hopeful Grizzlies team. Denver was one of the hottest teams entering the All-Star break as it finished its first half of the season on a four-game win streak, despite being short-handed. The key will be carrying that momentum into the final 36 games of the season.

“We were 9-4 in our last 13 games and coming off of a 4-0 road trip. The challenge now is to find that rhythm that we had going into the break and come out with that same type of rhythm and get off to a great start,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.

Memphis got its second half of the season going on a dominant note as it breezed past the Wizards in a 127-111 rout at home. Taylor Jenkins’ team is one of the better defensive groups in the NBA, currently sitting seventh in the league in defensive rating at 109.2. The Nuggets will need to be smart with the ball if they want to return to the Mile High City with a victory.

Projected lineup: Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokić

INJURY REPORT:

R.J. HAMPTON – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

PAUL MILLSAP – LEFT KNEE SPRAIN. QUESTIONABLE.

GARY HARRIS – LEFT ADDUCTOR STRAIN. OUT.

JAMYCHAL GREEN – LEFT SHOULDER SPRAIN. QUESTIONABLE.

TUNE IN: 6 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and Altitude 92.5 FM.

Here are the storylines to watch for:

Key Matchup: Jamal Murray vs. Ja Morant

Duh.

On a serious note, this should be a fun matchup between two of the league’s most exciting young guards. While neither guard will exclusively guard each other, seeing both men go head-to-head on the court should be fun.

Ja Morant, 21, is one of the most explosive guards in the league with hops for days. Although he hasn’t taken a dramatic leap forward after an impressive Rookie of the Year campaign, he remains an effective leader for a Grizzlies that continues to defy expectations in a crowded Western Conference. He enters Friday’s game averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 assists per game on 45.5 percent shooting. One of the areas that have prevented Morant from taking another step is three-point shooting. After hitting 33.5 percent on 2.7 threes per game in his rookie season, Morant has actually regressed in that regard. He is currently converting just 22.8 percent of his threes on the season. Considering his ability to get into the paint at will, the Nuggets will need to contain his drives and force him to shoot more mid-to-long range jumpers to limit his effectiveness.

After a slow start to the season, Murray is arguably playing some of the best regular-season basketball of his career. Since Feb. 4, the Nuggets lead guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting an absurd 52.3 percent from the floor. He is also hitting an impressive 44.6 percent from downtown. With Murray raising his game to another level, it has helped the Nuggets navigate through a slew of injuries. Hopefully, Murray can carry his hot hand into the second half of the season.

Being careful with the rock

The Grizzlies rely heavily on their defense creating opportunities on the other end. Memphis is currently first in opponent turnovers, forcing 16.5 giveaways a contest. As a result, it leads the league in points off turnovers at 20.3 and fast break points at 16.6 per game. Denver can ill afford to beat itself in Friday’s outing.

The Nuggets have generally done a good job of protecting the ball, as it currently sits eighth in turnovers per game at 13.6. Yet, they struggle to defend when they do give up the rock – allowing 19.3 points off turnovers in losses (24th in the NBA). While no one expects Denver’s record-breaking showing of one turnover against Portland, it will be important to focus on playing smart throughout the night.

Defend the paint

One other area where the Grizzlies standout is scoring at the rim.

It fits the personnel as Jonas Valančiūnas is in the midst of a career-year, averaging 16 points and a personal-best on the boards at 11.6, and the team has slashing guards like Morant and Dillon Brooks. Memphis is averaging 55.6 points per game in the paint, good for first in the league. The key for Denver will be closing driving lanes to the basket and forcing the Grizzlies to take more jump shots.

Memphis is 21st in three-point shooting percentage at 35.4 percent and is middle of the pack team in midrange scoring – hitting at 42.9 percent. All of this on paper should play to Denver’s strengths defensively. The Nuggets are currently 10th in opponents’ points in the paint at 45.9 points per game.

“We know when we play [good] defense, we can win any game,” Murray said. “So it’s just keeping the same mindset.”