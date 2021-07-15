Denver Nuggets to host NBA Draft party at Tom’s Watch Bar at McGregor Square

Need a place to watch the Denver Nuggets make the 26th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft? Hit the newly built McGregor Square for the team’s official draft watch party at Tom’s Watch Bar (1601 19th St Unit 100, Denver, CO 80202)!

The draft never disappoints, especially for the Nuggets – a team that has extensively built its core through the yearly event. Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, and Monte Morris were all selected by the team.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and there will be special appearances from SuperMascot Rocky, Denver Nuggets Dancers among others. Fans in attendance will also have a chance to win some exciting prizes, ranging from the New Denver Nuggets Draft hat to signed gear. There will also be games, trivia and more at the event. Don’t miss it.