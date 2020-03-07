Preview: Nuggets face Cavaliers hoping to secure unbeaten East road trip

The Nuggets (42-20) needed some last-second heroics to leave with a two-point victory over the Eastern Conference’s 10th-placed team—the Charlotte Hornets Thursday. Michael Malone and his players will hope for easier circumstances when they wrap up their two-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-45).

Here are the storylines to watch for:

Rebounding critical

Cleveland is the Eastern Conference’s cellar-dweller and is very much in transition after making a midseason coaching change from John Beilein to J.B. Bickerstaff. While the team struggles in several areas, it has multiple players who can be dominant on the glass as the Nuggets learned on Jan. 11.

Denver was heavily favored to beat Cleveland at Pepsi Center, but was outmuscled on the boards 55-42. Three Cavs (Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson) collected double-digit rebounds in the contest.

“Tough night, give them a lot of credit, they came in here, had us on our heels the whole night, much quicker team, much more aggressive team,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

Thompson has been ruled out of the game, but the Nuggets’ task on the glass could get more difficult if the Cavs’ new acquisition Andre Drummond returns from injury. The former Pistons center has averaged 15.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his six games with Cleveland. Even if he doesn’t return, the Cavs grabbed 50 boards against the Celtics in their March 4th loss. The Nuggets have averaged 42.4 rebounds per game in their last five outings, a number they’ll need to improve to avoid another upset Saturday.

Continue improvement on turnovers

After struggling with turnovers, following the All-Star break, the Nuggets’ ball movement improved Thursday in their win over the Hornets. Denver only had 12 giveaways in the contest, correcting some of the issues that were costly in its previous eight games where it turned the ball over 16.3 times a game (28th in the NBA in that stretch).

Although it is an extremely small sample size, the Nuggets’ improved efficiency in that area was part of the reason why the team had seven double-digit scorers against Charlotte. Malone and staff will likely look for more of the same against Cleveland, a team that struggles to force turnovers.

The Cavaliers are 26th in the NBA in opponent turnovers, forcing just 12.8 per game.

Contain Sexton

Collin Sexton has been one of the few bright spots in a tough campaign for the Cavs, with the 21-year-old proving to be an effective volume scorer for Bickerstaff’s team.

Sexton has seen his scoring go up almost four points a game, from 16.7 as a rookie to 20.5 in his sophomore campaign. If rebounding was one of the reasons why the Nuggets lost to the Cavs on Jan. 11, Sexton was the other as he hit four threes en route to a 25-point night in Denver. The former University of Alabama guard has been on fire in his last 10 games, averaging 23.9 points and 4.1 assists while hitting 43.9 percent from downtown.

The key to limiting Sexton is curtailing his effectiveness on threes and attacking him defensively. At 6-1, Sexton will have a difficult time guarding the 6-4 Jamal Murray, who loves to post up, or 6-4 Gary Harris. Sexton is a fairly one-dimensional player and if the Nuggets contain him early, it could set them up for success Saturday.

Tune In: 5:30 P.M. MT, TV: ALTITUDE, RADIO: KKSE 92.5FM/950AM

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić