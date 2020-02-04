Preview: Nuggets, Trail Blazers revisit rivalry at Pepsi Center

The Denver Nuggets (34-16) hope to move past a disappointing overtime defeat to the Detroit Pistons when the Portland Trail Blazers (23-27) visit Pepsi Center Denver Tuesday in a Northwest Division matchup.

Factoring in playoffs and preseason, Denver and Portland have played each other an incredible 14 times since last January and are developing a burgeoning rivalry. The Nuggets have won five of their last six against the Trail Blazers in the regular season but lost in heartbreaking fashion to their opponents in Game 7 Western Conference semifinals. Carmelo Anthony’s presence on the Blazers only heightens the rivalry, with the former Nuggets star becoming a vital cog on Terry Stotts’ team. Denver can take confidence in the fact they currently boast a 7-0 division record and look to remain perfect Tuesday night.

The Nuggets currently sit third in the Western Conference and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Injuries have been a challenge for Michael Malone’s team, though the coach won’t allow for any excuses. Several players have picked up the slack for the absences of Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Gary Harris with Malik Beasley, Michael Porter Jr. and Jerami Grant playing some of their best basketball of the season. Denver might get a boost from the return of Murray, who was listed as questionable after being out the past two weeks. His inclusion would be a valuable addition considering Portland’s stacked backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The Trail Blazers have put behind a slow start to the season and are picking up steam ahead of the All-Star break, winning seven of their last 10 outings. Lillard’s otherworldly play has been a significant component of that uptick, with the guard putting up an astonishing 48.8 points per game on 54 percent shooting in his last six games. The Nuggets will have their hands full in trying to slow the Blazers guard Tuesday.

Projected Starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 7 p.m. MT, TV: ALTITUDE Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Here are the key storylines to watch for:

Containing Dame

Lillard has had his fair share of struggles against the Nuggets recently. In the past two matchups this season, Denver has held Portland’s lead man to just 40.5 percent shooting, including 26.3 percent from downtown. Last season, the team held Lillard to 37.1 percent shooting. This is a team that has had a proven formula and the personnel to slow him down. The key question is whether his newfound confidence could be a deterrent for Denver on Tuesday.

Driving to the basket has been a significant part of Lillard’s recent surge. In his last six games, the guard has driven to the rim 19.8 times per game, hitting on 54.8 percent of his 10.8 field goal attempts on drives. That has opened up opportunities for him for long-range shooting as well. Lillard is hitting 8.2 threes a game, converting at a pinpoint 57 percent from downtown during his recent streak. The key for the Nuggets will be throwing length at Lillard, a strategy that’s worked well in the past. In Gary Harris and Torrey Craig, the Nuggets have two players who are bigger than Lillard and move well laterally. That could be effective in limiting those drives and forcing Lillard to take mid-range shots. When attempting shots between 3 and 16 feet, Lillard shoots just 34.3 percent.

Hit threes

The Nuggets hit 22 threes against the Bucks, a strategy that paid off with one of the team’s best wins of the season. They’ll need more of the same against Portland.

The Trail Blazers have dramatically declined on defense this season, going from a respectable 16th (109.5) in defensive rating to a woeful 112.7 rating (26th). Defending threes has been Portland’s biggest crux, with the team allowing teams to knock in 13 threes a game (27th) and shoot 36.8 percent from downtown (25th).

The Nuggets struggled to convert threes against Pistons, which proved to be costly in their 128-123 loss. They need their shots to fall from downtown Tuesday.

Can G get back on track vs. Portland?

Harris has had success against the Trail Blazers in the past as he averaged 17 points per game against them last season. With the Nuggets ruling out Porter Jr, Millsap and Plumlee for Tuesday’s contest, the team could certainly use a big shooting night from two-guard.

Harris is one of the Nuggets’ best defenders, but he has had his struggles on the other end of the court – averaging 8 points on 36.6 percent shooting in his last five games. Some of his decline in production has been due to injury, with Harris battling back from an adductor strain. If he can get back to where he was before that knock, he averaged 13 points per game on 48 percent shooting between Dec. 10- Dec.28, it would be huge for Denver.