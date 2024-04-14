Nuggets wrap up regular season against Grizzlies

It's here. The very last game of the regular season.

Here's the injury report for Sunday's game.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — QUESTIONABLE (Right Shoulder Strain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Collin Gillespie — DOUBTFUL (Left Knee Sprain)

Aaron Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Right Foot Strain)

Reggie Jackson — QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Contusion)

Nikola Jokić — QUESTIONABLE (Left Hip Inflammation)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Inflammation)

Zeke Nnaji — QUESTIONABLE (Right Adductor Tendinosis)

Michael Porter Jr. — QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Memphis:

Santi Aldama — OUT (Right Foot Strain)

Desmond Bane — OUT (Lumbar Disc Bulge)

Brandon Clarke — OUT (Right Hand Contusion)

Jaren Jackson Jr. — OUT (Right Quadriceps Tendonitis)

Luke Kennard — OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

John Konchar — OUT (Right Plantar Fasciitis)

Ja Morant — OUT (Right Shoulder Labral Repair)

Derrick Rose — OUT (Right Groin & Low Back Injury Recovery)

Marcus Smart — OUT (Right Ring Finger Central Slip Tear)

Lamar Stevens — OUT (Left Adductor Strain)

Yuta Watanabe — OUT (Personal Reasons)

Vince Williams Jr. — OUT (Left Patellar Tendonitis)

Ziaire Williams — OUT (Right Low Back Hip Flexor Strain)

The Denver Nuggets head to Memphis to play the Grizzlies... or, what's left of the Grizzlies, whose injury report takes up half of this webpage. Injuries have sadly been the most dominant storyline in Memphis' season. They're 27-54 on the year and have been without franchise superstar, Ja Morant, for all but 9 games.

The Nuggets are 56-25 on the year, the exact same record as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This marks the first time in league history in which three teams, through 81 games, all have the same record and chance to capture the No. 1 seed in their respective conference.

However, Minnesota and Oklahoma City DO hold the tie-breaker over Denver, giving them a leg-up if all three teams remain tied after Sunday's results. Oklahoma City plays the Dallas Mavericks, who are resting most of their players after locking up the five-seed in the West. Minnesota plays a Phoenix Suns team that is currently battling to stay out of the Play-In Tournament.

Denver had a one-game lead over Minnesota and Oklahoma City after defeating the Timberwolves on Wednesday... but then on Friday, they fell unexpectedly to the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) and relinquished that advantage. Now, it's more than likely the Nuggets finish in third place due to the results of the tie-breakers.

You'll notice that most of Denver's rotation is listed as questionable on the injury report. Given how likely the three-seed is, there's a chance the team takes a more cautious approach in the very last game of the season. That remains to be seen. We'll update accordingly if things do change on the injury front.