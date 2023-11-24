Nuggets wrap up In-Season Tournament group play against Rockets

Denver's In-Season Tournament hopes rest on a good Black Friday road performance.

The Denver Nuggets (10-5) are set to play the Houston Rockets in their final Group Stage game. The Nuggets are 2-1 against other Group B teams, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the best record in their group. New Orleans still has to play the streaking LA Clippers, winners of their last three. So, whichever team is able to secure a win on Friday will likely advance to the Knockout Stage of the NBA's brand-new tournament.

Check out our preview for more information on Denver's In-Season Tournament journey.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Houston:

Nate Hinton — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Victor Oladipo — OUT (Left Patellar Tendon Repair)

Jermaine Samuels Jr. — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Amen Thompson — OUT Out (Right Ankle Sprain)

Cam Whitmore — OUT (G-League Assignment)

The Rockets served the Nuggets their second loss of the season the last time these two teams met up. Quite a bit has changed since then. Houston lost three straight games before taking down the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. This brought their record to 7-6 overall.

Friday's game will wrap up a five-game road trip for the Nuggets. They've lost three of their four away games thus far, with the sole victory occurring against the 2-13 Detroit Pistons. Granted, Nikola Jokić and head coach Michael Malone were both ejected against Detroit, so it showed the team's poise and character in the face of adversity.

Alperen Şengün will undoubtedly be atop Denver's scouting report on Friday. The 22-year-old Turkish center is an early candidate for an All-Star berth and is averaging 20.2 points on 58.1 percent shooting to go with 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He put up 23 points on 9-of-18 from the field, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists against Denver earlier this month.

He and Fred VanVleet's pick-and-roll wizardry gave Denver's defense a lot of trouble, so that must be tightened up. Bench scoring was also tilted in Houston's direction on November 12, as Rockets reserves outscored the Nuggets by 23 points.

Christian Braun's recent resurgence could help in this regard. The 21-year-old has tallied at least 10 points in five straight games off the bench, highlighted by his career-high 25 points against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Friday's game will more than likely be do-or-die for Denver, so every detail matters. Win on the road, and the Nuggets should advance to the Knockout Stage and potentially become the inaugural In-Season Tournament champions. Lose... and, well, there's always next year.