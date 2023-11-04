Nuggets wrap up five games in seven days vs. Bulls

The Denver Nuggets won their first In-Season Tournament game on Friday and moved up the standings in the Western Conference. Another weekend win would give Denver sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the West.

To do so, they'll need to take down the 2-4 Chicago Bulls. Both teams are on a back-to-back.

Before we get into that, a brief look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Christian Braun — PROBABLE (Right Shin Strain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Low Back Pain)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Right Quadriceps Contusion)



Chicago:

Lonzo Ball – OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Alex Caruso — PROBABLE (Right Shoulder Strain)

DeMar DeRozan — QUESTIONABLE (Rest)

Ayo Dosunmu — OUT (Upper Respiratory Illness)

Zach LaVine — PROBABLE (Bilateral Low Back Spasm)

Justin Lewis — OUT (G League Assignment)

Adama Sanogo — OUT (G League Assignment)

Patrick Williams — PROBABLE (Left Finger Sprain)

Denver is coming off a 125-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and is 5-1 on the season. This has been an arduous stretch for the Nuggets. Saturday's home game against Chicago will be the team's fifth game in seven days.

Nikola Jokić is on the heels of a sensational showing against the Mavericks: 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists on a preposterous 14-of-16 shooting line. He also became the sixth center ever to record at least 4,000 career assists.

Michael Porter Jr. turned in his best performance of the year against Dallas. He put up a season-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 4-of-8 from deep along with 9 rebounds. Most impressive of all was his defense against Mavericks' superstar, Luka Dončić, resulting in MPJ winning his first Defensive Player of the Game ('DPOG') award of the season.

It's been a strange first two weeks of the season for the Chicago Bulls. Both of their stars have had slightly inefficient starts to the year. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points on 43.9 percent shooting after putting up 24.5 points per game on 50.4 percent from the field last season. Zach LaVine leads the team in scoring with 24 points per game but is shooting just 41.5 percent from the field. A season ago, LaVine averaged 24.8 a night on a 48.5 percent shooting clip.

With their stars struggling, Chicago's offense has taken a massive dip and sits at spot No. 25 on the leaderboard. That could be a problem against Denver's halfcourt defense, which currently ranks first in the entire NBA after Friday's win against the Mavericks.