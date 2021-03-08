Denver Nuggets celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month: Maggie Walters

As the Denver Nuggets celebrate women across the organization throughout the month of March, there are many roles within the organization that are not as publicly facing. Maggie Walters holds one of those roles.

Serving as Associate Counsel for the past three years, Walters plays a vital role in managing all aspects of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment’s legal side of the business.

Originally obtaining her undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago, Walters went on to attend law school in London, England with aspirations of becoming an international corporate lawyer. Upon graduation, she received an offer to work with a firm in London doing just that but declined when she found a posting for a legal assistant position with her hometown MLS team, Sporting Kansas City. Changing the course of her career, Walters moved back across the pond to accept and begin her career in the sports world.

“It was in that moment that I realized I could combine my love of sports and my desire to be an attorney. I took the job with Sporting Kansas City and haven’t regretted a moment since!”

While she loved her time at SKC, after four years she was ready for a new challenge. She found that challenge in accepting a position with KSE which allowed her to transfer her skills and experience gained from working with one team to working with four teams in four different leagues.

“I jumped at the chance,” says Walters, and the rest is history.

Walters recently celebrated her 3-year anniversary with KSE, and while her title of Associate Counsel has not changed, her role over those three years certainly has.

“I have been lucky enough to take on more and more responsibility over the course of my time here, which has only deepened my understanding of our teams’ and venues’ operations and business goals, as well as my understanding of how I can best support those goals from a legal perspective.”

Walters was originally the third member of the legal team. However, over the course of the last few years, that team has changed quite a bit. So much so that she was a legal “team” of one for bit. Walters has taken her changing responsibilities with stride, exemplifying her hard work and dedication to the organization.

“I love my job. It is different every day and poses unique business and legal challenges that keep me on my toes and continually help sharpen my skills. My first boss in the sports world once told me that we are in the business of joy. I love that. Sports bring people together and create opportunities to make memories with friends, family, even strangers. I love providing legal support and advice to an organization that brings joy to so many.”

Walters finds personal joy when she sees the deals that she helps create come to life for fans.

“The legal team is usually involved behind the scenes in helping get deals done and I always feel a great amount of satisfaction when I see my hard work pay off. For example, I love seeing certain sponsor activations during a team game after working on the sponsorship contract.”

Walters values being able to work across departments to bring a sponsor’s idea to life in-game. She has also been able to attend events with women from other departments, such as the NBA Women’s Forum in 2019. She had this to say of her experience at the forum.

“Not only was I able to connect with colleagues from other teams and the league, but I got to spend quality time with coworkers from other departments that I don’t have the opportunity to interact with on a regular basis. It was a great reminder of what a terrific group of people I work with at KSE and the importance of nurturing relationships to better support each other in a personal and professional sense.”

One of the relationships that Walters has formed outside of her department is with Denver Nuggets Vice President of Basketball Administration, Lisa Johnson.

“I find myself constantly in awe of Lisa Johnson. She has done so much for the company in her tenure and still approaches the job with the same tenacity and passion as, I can only assume, she had from day one. She works extremely hard and does whatever is needed to get the job done. She is not only a huge inspiration to me as a strong woman in sports but a true example of professionalism and dedication.”

Using the professional example set forth by Johnson, Walters has this advice for other women in the sports profession.

“Be yourself, work hard and find opportunities to continually better yourself. I think it is important to find and be true to your voice. I also try to not think of myself as a woman in sports, but as a professional who will work harder than anyone else to be the best person for the job.”

Outside of KSE Walters also finds fulfillment in being involved in local professional and community groups.

“I firmly believe in being an active participant and holding leadership roles in community groups. You can gain a lot of skills and experience in these settings that can enhance your workplace skills. I look forward to getting back involved myself once we are able to safely interact in person and in groups again.”