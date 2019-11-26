Preview: Nuggets going for sixth consecutive victory when hosting Wizards

The Nuggets (12-3) hope to remain one of the hottest teams in the NBA when the Washington Wizards (6-10) visit Pepsi Center Tuesday.

Denver is tied for the third-longest active win streak in the league at five and is 9-1 since a surprise upset at the hands of the Pelicans in New Orleans Halloween night. Defense has been the backbone of Michael Malone’s team as it allows the fewest points per game (101.7) and is second in the league in opponent three-point percentage (31.8). Both factors will be significant against the Wizards.

Despite a 6-10 record, Washington is one of the NBA’s top offensive teams this season. It’s second in the league in scoring (119.1 points per game) and offensive rating (113.6) while ranking first in field goal-percentage (48.1) as well as assists per game (28.8). Last season, the Nuggets and Wizards split their season series 1-1. Surprisingly, both teams have win streaks at each other’s stadiums with Washington on a three-game win streak at Pepsi Center and Denver winning its last two in D.C.

Projected lineup: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Tune in: 7 p.m. MT, TV: ALTITUDE, RADIO: KKSE 92.5FM

Here are the storylines to watch for:

Slowing down Bradley Beal

Wizard’s shooting guard Bradley Beal is the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer, coming into Tuesday’s game and continues to evolve into an all-around threat, averaging 29.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old already has three 40-point games this season. Gary Harris will likely do the lion’s share of defending the All-Star, but it will take a lot of scheming to slow him down.

Beal’s ability to make plays for his teammates heightens his primary skill as a scoring threat. Last season, the Nuggets did a serviceable job limiting Beal’s opportunities to put the ball in the hole at Pepsi Center on March 31. However, he found other ways to impact the game as the Wizards stole a win. Beal shot just 6 of 16, but he added six assists and three steals. An improved supporting cast this season has made Beal an even tougher cover this season, Malone said.

“Our defense is going to be really tested,” Malone said at Monday’s practice. “Bradley Beal is a big problem, but he’s not the only one. Isaiah is playing and starting. They’ve got Rui Hachimura, a rookie who’s playing really well for them.”

He added, “Off the bench, Davis Bertans. He couldn’t play in our [playoff] series against San Antonio but now he’s off the bench shooting the ball with great accuracy…So, I’m worried about Washington’s offense.”

I.T. returns to Pepsi Center

In one of the feel-good stories of the early part of the NBA season, Isaiah Thomas has been a solid starter for the Wizards and has displayed some of the skill that made him a two-time All-Star. After years of trying to recover from injuries and setbacks, Thomas has been largely a consistent contributor for Washington. He’s averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 assists and is shooting his best numbers from behind the arc of his career at 42.4 percent this season. He is also shooting the second-best field goal percentage of his career at 44.

Thomas spent last season with the Nuggets, and although he played in just 12 games, he was a positive influence in the Nuggets locker room.

“He’s probably annoyed at me because I ask him so many questions,” Malik Beasley said last season, according to the Denver Post. “He’s been through it all. Last pick to MVP candidate. He’s seen it all.”

Can Murray keep firing from downtown?

When Jamal Murray takes a jump shot, he has one of the purest strokes in the league. So, his recent uptick in three-point attempts has been an encouraging sign for the Nuggets. In his last four games, Murray is taking nine threes per game, all Denver wins, and hitting them at a 41.7 percent rate. That’s a sizable increase from his career average of 5.1 attempts from downtown per game and his season average of 5.7. In the first 11 games of the season, Murray averaged 4.5 three-pointers a game and shot 32.7 percent.

“His reading of the defense and understanding how he’s being guarded are important,” Malone said. “Coming out with an aggressive mindset.”

Murray downplayed a new offensive approach but acknowledged he’s been more assertive.

“I’m just getting to my spots. Obviously, the more work I put in, the more comfortable [I am],” Murray said Monday. “Whether it is step back or a drive to the rim, just being more aggressive.”

Eric Spyropoulos contributed reporting to this article