Preview: Denver Nuggets return home to face Washington Wizards

An up-and-down, two-week road trip ended on a high note for the Denver Nuggets over the weekend, as a 127-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs moved the Mile High squad back to .500 on the season and secured a winning record (4-3) on the trip.

Denver (13-13) had its best offensive performance of the season, as the 127 points marked a new season-high. The Nuggets also set a new season-high in assists (33) and tied a season-high in 3-pointers made at 20. Nikola Jokić led the way with 35 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists, while Bones Hyland (16) and Markus Howard (21) combined for 37 off the bench.

Denver now returns home for two games at Ball Arena, the first of which is a meeting with the Washington Wizards. Washington (15-12) got off to a hot start this season but has struggled in recent weeks, going 2-5 over the last seven games. Former Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. took over as the Wizards head coach in the offseason and has improved the team’s defense through the early portion of the season.

Washington swept the season series between the two teams last season.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY.OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

AUSTIN RIVERS – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

WILL BARTON – NON-COVID ILLNESS. QUESTIONABLE.

JAMYCHAL GREEN – RIGHT ANKLE SPRAIN. DOUBTFUL.

TUNE-IN: 7 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Win the possession battle

After turnover struggles were one of the main topics brought up in Denver’s slow start to the season on the offensive floor, the Nuggets have certainly cleaned up the mistakes on that end and stabilized when it comes to the turnover battle.

Denver ranks 12th in turnover percentage and 15th in opponent turnover percentage, illustrating the Nuggets’ ability to take care of the ball on offense and force mistakes on defense. Meanwhile, Washington has rarely forced turnovers on defense, ranking 30th in opponent turnover percentage. The Wizards have also been below average when it comes to taking care of the ball on offense (18th in turnover percentage).

Denver must look to take care of the ball and capitalize on any advantage in the possession battle Monday night.

Protecting the rim

Washington’s offense is built around attacking the basket.

34.2 percent of the Wizards’ total shot attempts have come within four feet of the rim this season, which is the sixth-highest frequency in the league. And when the Wizards get inside the paint, they’re usually finishing those shots, ranking fourth in field-goal percentage at the rim at 68 percent (which is right behind Denver, who ranks third at 68.2 percent).

The Nuggets’ defense has been fairly effective in limiting shot attempts from that area of the floor (31.6 percent of opponent shot attempts have come at the rim, slightly below the league-average rate of 32.1 percent). However, when opponents have gotten to the basket, those shots have gone in at a 68.8 percent clip, the highest in the league.

Look for Denver to focus on defending the paint Monday night against a Wizards team that has struggled from beyond the arc this season (just 32.7 percent from downtown).

Trips to the charity stripe

It’s not often that free throws are brought up when previewing a Nuggets matchup. After all, the Mile High squad doesn’t build its offense around frequently getting to the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw rate (which accounts for free throws made per 100 field-goal attempts).

However, Washington presents an opportunity for the Nuggets to be aggressive and get some easy points from the line, as the Wizards rank 27th in opponent free-throw rate, highlighting their struggles to avoid fouls this season.

Washington will certainly be looking to get to the line early and often Monday, as the Wizards rank 11th in free-throw rate on offense. So far this season, Denver has done a great job in avoiding fouls, ranking seventh in opponent free-throw rate.