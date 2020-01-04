Preview: Denver Nuggets aim for season series sweep against Washington Wizards

Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets (24-10) put on a show in one of their best wins of the season against the Pacers Thursday. They are looking for more of the same when they travel to the nation’s capital to face the Wizards (10-23) on Saturday.

Denver showed plenty of resolve in topping Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a place where the Pacers were 15-3 prior to Thursday’s contest. Porter Jr. stole the headlines by pouring in 25 points on 11 of 12 shooting, but the team’s second half defense also deserves some credit. After allowing 64 points in the first half, Denver only gave up 52 points in the remaining two quarters. Michael Malone’s team is 8-2 in its last 10 games and the group is living up to their promise of being more competitive on the road at 9-6. The Nuggets are also 10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Wizards enter this contest having only won three out of their last 10 games. Although they remain in the top five in points per game at 116.2 points, the team’s efficiency has waned with each successive month of the season. When the two teams met at the end of November, Washington was second in offensive rating (113.6) and first in field-goal percentage at 48.1. Over the past 10 games, the Wizards offensive rating has slipped to 16th (109.5) and they are 26th in field-goal percentage (43.1).

Denver beat Washington at Pepsi Center on Nov. 26 in a comfortable 117-104 victory. Saturday’s contest wraps up the season series between the teams. The Nuggets have won their last two games at Capitol One Arena and secured victories in 11 of the last 17 contests in D.C.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 5 p.m. MT, TV: ALTITUDE, RADIO: KKSE 950AM

Here are the storylines to follow

Will the Nuggets defense show up for a full game?

After allowing the Pacers to hit nine of their first 10 shots Thursday, the Nuggets would respond by holding Indiana to 44.2 percent shooting for the final 36 minutes of the game. The key for Malone’s team is to emulate what worked after the first quarter against Indiana. It could be costly for Denver if it has a repeat showing against Bradley Beal and Co. on Saturday.

Beal is currently fifth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.8 points per game. The eighth-year shooting guard has seen his field goal (from 47.5 to 43.5) and three-point shooting (35.1 to 31.5) dip this season, but he remains a threat due to his ability to get to the line and create plays for teammates. Beal is eighth in free throw attempts per game at 7.65 per contest and is dishing out a career-high 6.6 dimes per game.

Can Porter Jr. build on a breakout performance?

The scariest thing about Porter Jr.’s 91.9 percent shooting Thursday was the way he did it. Yes, five of his 11 made field goals came within five feet of the basket, but it was against the Pacers, one of the best defensive teams in the league. Despite having Myles Turner, who averages two blocks a game, and Domantas Sabonis patrolling the paint, the Nuggets rookie wouldn’t be denied at the rim. When Indiana tried to stack the box, he would fire in midrange shots or punish the team from deep (going 2 of 3 from downtown).

Some of Porter Jr.’s recent uptick is coming from adjusting to the speed of the professional game. Earlier in the season, he admitted the mental side of the game in the NBA can take some getting used to. Another factor, however, is his improvement in hitting midrange and three-point shots.

During preseason and the early part of the season, Porter Jr. struggled with long-distance shooting. In his first 10 games, he only shot 20 percent from three on one attempt per game. He also shot 29.4 percent on attempts between 7-15 feet. In the last five games, he’s hitting 50 percent on threes and 64.7 percent on shots between 7-15 feet. That’s a dramatic improvement.

G’s quietly hot hand

Gary Harris is arguably the Nuggets’ top perimeter defender, but it’s his underrated contributions on offense that have been making an impact recently.

In Harris’ last five games, he’s averaging an efficient 13.4 points on 56.5 percent shooting, including hitting on 36.5 percent on threes. The 25-year-old’s timely plays against Pacers were pivotal and he had a hand in facilitating plays, tying his season-high in assists with five.

Harris remains a ballhawk too, averaging 2.8 steals during that same stretch.