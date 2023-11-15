Nuggets win second In-Season Tournament game against Clippers

Got it done.

The Denver Nuggets won against the LA Clippers, 111-108, on Tuesday night. This was Denver's ninth win of the season to bring their overall record to 9-2, the best record in the NBA. The Nuggets are also undefeated at Ball Arena—a perfect 7-0—the best home record in the NBA. Denver has now won 10 of their last 11 games against the Clippers.

The game also counted toward the In-Season Tournament standings. Denver is now 2-0 against the rest of Group B, with away games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets coming up. If Denver finishes with the best record in their group, they'll advance to the Knockout Stage. From there, they'll have a chance to head to Las Vegas and become the inaugural In-Season Tournament champions.

Nikola Jokić finished just 1 assist shy of a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists. The Joker leads the NBA in rebounding with 13.9 on average and has grabbed at least 14 boards in five of his last six games.

"I definitely think it's soothing. I think it relaxes guys. Putting you in the right position. Knowing we got not just the best player in the world but the best passer in the world. Probably the smartest player in the world. Definitely up there," said Reggie Jackson about Jokić. "So, he definitely takes care of things. He settled things down for us."

Speaking of Jackson, he turned in another solid performance with 18 points on 7-of-11 from the field. He's averaging 17.3 points on 52.5 percent shooting over his last three games.

Aaron Gordon finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 from the field. He was also one of the many players to shut down Kawhi Leonard, who tallied just 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

"He's always in the right spots," said Jokić about Gordon. "I think we are just experienced with how we play together."

Lastly, rookie Jalen Pickett got on the floor for the first time and looked solid, tossing out multiple smart passes and scoring 5 points on 2-of-3 shooting. He looked like he belonged.

"Phenomenal confidence. Not scared the moment," said Jackson about the rookie. "Knowing you're the point guard, like, he was really even keeled. Even during the tough times, his face was pretty even keeled. I can see him thinking—he's trying to figure out how to be better. But I think just his demeanor really helped and (he) did a great job of running that second unit."

Paul George was the high man for the Clippers with 35 points on 13-of-26 shooting to go with 7 rebounds.

The Nuggets as a team were very efficient and made 53.4 percent of their shots. They also outscored LA, 58-34, on points in the paint. Most importantly, their bench outscored the Clippers, 22-20, led by Christian Braun's 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. This was a great follow-up to Sunday's loss against the Houston Rockets when Nuggets reserves scored just 6 total points.

Both teams were fairly deadlocked to start the game. Jokić led the Nuggets with 11 points in the first quarter, while George was on a heater for LA with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Pickett checked in for his first bit of regulation playing time and immediately made an impact. He hit a layup in transition and a pull-up three against Ivaca Zubac on a switch to reach 5 points. With Pickett in, the Nuggets turned a 1-point deficit into a 3-point lead, and Denver entered the second quarter ahead, 28-26.

Jackson paced the Nuggets in the second quarter with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. He hit multiple shots by passing to Jokić and cutting to the rim for the give-and-go. Denver as a team did an excellent job defending Leonard and held him to 8 points on 3-of-7 from the field. Strong play on both sides of the floor allowed the Nuggets to go on a 20-8 run, and Denver entered halftime with a 60-52 lead.

Things started to lean in the Clippers' direction in the second half. LA went on a 13-4 run late in the third and took its first lead on a James Harden stepback three-pointer. But then Aaron Gordon hit a running three-pointer with the buzzer expiring, and Denver entered the fourth quarter tied up, 84-84.