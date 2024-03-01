Nuggets win against HEAT for eleventh time in twelve games

In a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets got the win. Their fifth straight. They've now won 11 of their last 12 games against the Miami HEAT.

"I was looking forward to the game, for sure," said Michael Porter Jr. "We played them in the Finals and it was a great series. Everyone contributed. I was just looking forward to the rematch."

Denver won 103-97 in the exciting Thursday night TNT headliner. The game had a playoff intensity as both squads played with visible defensive toughness.

The Nuggets have yet to lose coming out of the All-Star break. Thursday's game represented the second half of a back-to-back, and they won both, taking down the Sacramento Kings the night before.

Notably, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Because of this, the Nuggets are just one game behind the Thunder for the second spot in the Western Conference standings.

Porter Jr. led all scorers with 30 points. 8 of his 12 made field goals were two-pointers, and three of them were floaters. He also grabbed 11 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season, along with 2 blocks and 2 steals.

"It's definitely a good shot for me," Porter Jr. said about his trusty floater. "You don't have to be as accurate with it because with the soft touch, it can bounce around the rim a little bit."

The Nuggets held the HEAT to 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 26.9 percent from three-point land. Their defense was exceptional, particularly in the third quarter when Denver limited Miami to just 19 points.

Denver's starters came out guns-a-blazin' and quickly built a 15-point lead. It looked like a replay of Denver's dominant Game 1 NBA Finals win... but the gritty HEAT wouldn't go away. Miami mounted a 17-7 run in the second quarter. At the end of the half, Jamal Murray turned an ankle on a drive to the rim. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. Denver finished the first half with a 56-51 lead.