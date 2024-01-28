Nuggets win against 76ers in Saturday matinee game

Got it done.

The Denver Nuggets took down the Philadelphia 76ers, 111-105, on Saturday afternoon. The win brings Denver up to 32-15 on the season.

"We weren't great tonight, but we did enough to rely on our experience and our home crowd to get it done," said Jamal Murray.

Four Nuggets finished with 18 points or more, however, the biggest story of the game didn't have to do with anyone who suited up. Rather, it was who didn't play. Tyrese Maxey (left ankle sprain) and Tobias Harris (illness) were ruled out an hour before tip-off by 76ers' head coach Nick Nurse, and just before tip-off, Joel Embiid was a late scratch with left knee soreness. This was certainly a surprise. Embiid wasn't even on the injury report to begin the day.

"I don't know how you go from being active to out. I'm sure the league will do due diligence because that's frowned upon. They told us if a player goes from being active to out, there's going to be an investigation," said head coach Michael Malone. "He hurt his knee in Indiana, so I'm sure he's hurt."

Obviously, this was quite a disappointment. Embiid and Nikola Jokić are leading MVP candidates this season for the fourth straight year. Embiid won his first MVP last season in 2023, while Jokić claimed back-to-back MVPs in 2022 and 2021. They've almost single-handedly brought back the importance of the center position in the NBA.

It's worth noting: Embiid has not played at Ball Arena since 2019.

Jokić paced the Nuggets with 26 points on 50 percent shooting, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Murray hit a season-high 6 three-pointers en route to 23 points.

Michael Porter Jr. also scored 20 points and sealed the victory with a massive corner three-pointer.

Aaron Gordon pitched in 18 points, as well, on 6-of-8 shooting.

Murray was unconscious to begin the game and splashed home a trio of three-pointers to reach 9 early points. Philadelphia spammed their two-man game, and Paul Reed confidently canned a series of midrange jumpers for a quarter-high 10 points. Denver finished the first quarter ahead, 31-27.

Murray hit two more three-pointers to reach 20 points in the half, a high for either team. On the other end, Patrick Beverley came alive with 13 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. joined him with 11. The Nuggets finished the first half with a 64-62 lead.

Murray clanged home his sixth three-pointer of the ballgame to begin the third quarter, but it was the Sixers who won the period. Philadelphia went on a 14-6 run to close the quarter thanks to 9 more points from Reed and entered the fourth with an 88-86 lead.