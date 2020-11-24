Denver Nuggets sign Greg Whittington to two-way contract

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2020 – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Greg Whittington to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Whittington, 6-8, 212, spent the 2019-20 season playing in Istanbul, Turkey for Galatasaray of the Turkish BSL. He appeared in 25 games (10 starts), averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.12 steals while shooting 56.6% from the field and 50.7% from three in 25.8 minutes per game.

The 27-year-old went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and spent the 2015-16 season playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League. In two seasons for the Skyforce, Whittington appeared in 36 games (32 starts) averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.81 steals while shooting 44.2% from the field in 34.3 minutes. Whittington has spent the previous four seasons playing overseas in multiple countries, including Australia (Sydney Kings, 2016-17), Japan (Levanga Hokkaido, 2017-18), Israel (Hapoel Gilboa Galil, 2018-19) and Turkey (Galatasaray, 2019-20).

Whittington, a native of Columbia, Maryland spent two seasons at Georgetown University, where he averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 46 career games.