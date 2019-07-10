Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Summer League preview: Nuggets conclude preliminary games

The Denver Nuggets will play their third and final preliminary game of 2019 Summer League when they take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday.

Denver (1-1) enters the matchup after a loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday. The Nuggets struggled to take care of the ball against Boston, which proved insurmountable in the 95-82 loss.

The Warriors (2-1) have been led by their past two first-round picks in Jacob Evans (2018) and Jordan Poole (2019). Evans has averaged 16 points, six rebounds and six assists per game, while Poole has been the team’s leading scorer at 19.7 points per game.

Here are some keys to Wednesday’s game:

1) Limiting Poole’s effectiveness

Poole has been the driving force of the Warriors’ Summer League success thus far. Not only is the 20-year-old averaging nearly 20 points per game, he is also dropping two assists and grabbing 2.3 steals per game. If the Nuggets hope to close out their preliminary games with a win, limiting Poole’s scoring will go a long way in achieving that goal.

2) Brandon Goodwin looks to continue impressive play

In his second Summer League, Goodwin has had two strong performances for the Nuggets. In Denver’s opening victory on Sunday, he had 16 points and seven assists. On Tuesday, he followed that up with 28 points. Against the Warriors Wednesday, Goodwin will face a stiff test in the form of Golden State’s backcourt. As one of Denver’s better creators on offense, Goodwin will be relied on heavily.

3) Closing out preliminary play on a high note

As a result of their first game being canceled, the Nuggets will only play in three games during the preliminary stages of Summer League. At 1-1, a win in their last game would go a long way in ensuring that Denver advances to tournament play. The task won’t be an easy one against Golden State, as the Nuggets will need to take care of the ball and generate enough quality offense to keep up.

Wednesday’s game tips off at 9:30 p.m. MT and will air on ESPNU.