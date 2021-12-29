Preview: Denver Nuggets end 2021 with rematch against Warriors

When their offense stalled in the second half of Tuesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets returned to an early-season formula to pull out the big road win: elite defense.

The Nuggets (17-16) only scored 29 points in the second half but held Golden State (27-7) to a season-low 86 points, which was enough for the Mile High squad to survive in the final seconds. Nikola Jokić continued his dominance on the boards with 18 rebounds (to go along with 22 points), while Denver forced the Warriors into 18 turnovers.

Now the Nuggets will hope for a repeat result Thursday at Ball Arena.

After Stephen Curry was held to two points in the first half, the two-time MVP caught fire late in Tuesday’s contest and finished with 23 points. However, Denver’s swarming defense led by Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, and Davon Reed certainly made life difficult for Curry and the Warriors.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

MARKUS HOWARD – LEFT KNEE SPRAIN. OUT.

AUSTIN RIVERS – RIGHT THUMB SPRAIN. QUESTIONABLE.

MONTE MORRIS – LEFT KNEE SORENESS.QUESTIONABLE.

AARON GORDON – LEFT HAMSTRING SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

VLATKO CANCAR - NON-COVID ILLNESS. QUESTIONABLE.

TUNE-IN: 7:30 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and NBA TV, 92.5FM

Build off Tuesday’s defensive performance

It’s certainly no easy feat to limit Golden State’s offense to 86 points on below 43 percent shooting from the field (including 31.3 percent from beyond the arc). After all, the Warriors still own a top-10 offense on the season overall and had Curry available Tuesday night.

With Denver extremely shorthanded without Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon in the first meeting between the two teams, Campazzo and Rivers set the tone early on that end of the floor.

Now the challenge is repeating that defensive success in the Mile High City. Golden State will certainly look at the film and figure out slight adjustments to try and get Curry in a rhythm earlier, which will open up more for the Warriors’ supporting cast. Regardless of who is available for Denver, the Nuggets will have to be up to the challenge Thursday night.

Iron out the kinks on offense

It’s not often that a team will win a game despite scoring just 29 points in the second half of a game. Luckily for Denver, a 24-point lead was enough for the defense to preserve in the final seconds, but it wouldn’t be wise to count on that recipe working again in the rematch.

Jokić had to fight for every point Tuesday night, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field. Golden State was aggressive defensively with double-teams, traps, and zone looks, while Denver’s supporting cast struggled to hit shots around the reigning MVP.

Jokić has a quickness and size advantage against both Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica, his two primary defenders Tuesday night. Look for Denver to get the Serbian big man going through off-ball actions, while the Nuggets will certainly hope that the familiar confines of Ball Arena will help more shots go through the net Thursday night.

Win the possession battle

Another key to Tuesday’s victory was Denver winning the possession battle through offensive rebounding and committing fewer mistakes.

The Nuggets grabbed 12 offensive rebounds against the smaller Warriors squad, which led to 15 second-chance points. Golden State was able to finish with eight offensive rebounds, but those only led to nine second-chance points.

On the defensive end, Denver’s active defense forced 18 Warriors turnovers, which the Mile High squad converted to the tune of 15 points. The Nuggets did commit 16 turnovers themselves but limited the Warriors to just seven points off those mistakes.

As seen on Tuesday, this matchup could come down to the final possession, making it crucial that Denver repeats its performance in the possession battle on Thursday.