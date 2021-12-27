Preview: Denver Nuggets face off against Golden State Warriors

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective in the end.

The Denver Nuggets (16-16) got back in the win column Sunday night with a 103-100 victory over the LA Clippers, a game that came down to the final buzzer as Davon Reed made a key defensive stop for the Mile High squad. Nikola Jokić racked up a second-straight 20+ point, 20+ rebound game in the victory.

Denver’s reward for getting back to its winning ways? Back-to-back matchups with the team with the best record in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State has been dominant this season on both ends, as an effective offseason filled the rotation with quality players that fit in the team’s system. The Warriors (27-6) rank third in offensive rating and first in defensive rating, highlighting how balanced they are on both ends.

Golden State won two of the three matchups last season.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY/HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

MARKUS HOWARD – LEFT KNEE SPRAIN. OUT.

BOL BOL – HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS. QUESTIONABLE.

MONTE MORRIS – LEFT KNEE SORENESS. PROBABLE.

AARON GORDON – LEFT HAMSTRING SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

TUNE-IN: 8 p.m. MT, Altitude TV, NBA TV, and 92.5FM

The possession battle

One area the Warriors haven’t been balanced is in the turnover battle. On the defensive end, few teams are better at forcing mistakes than Golden State has been this season, as the Warriors rank fifth in opponent turnover percentage at 15.8 percent.

However, on the other end of the floor, the Warriors have been prone to mistakes, turning it over on 16.1 percent of their possessions, the second-highest percentage in the league. Denver has hovered around league average in terms of forcing turnovers on defense, but this will likely be a crucial component of pulling off the upset Tuesday night.

The Nuggets will have to protect the ball on offense against Golden State’s swarming defense to have any chance of pulling off a big road win.

Defending beyond the arc

As one would expect, anytime you’re matching up against Stephen Curry, this will be a key to the game.

Curry is enjoying another MVP-worthy season, averaging 27.9 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from deep (on 13.5 attempts per game from downtown). However, this key to Tuesday’s game extends beyond Curry, as Golden State ranks second in the league in the frequency of shot attempts coming from deep at 43.7 percent of the team’s overall attempts.

The Warriors have connected on 36.9 percent of those 3-point attempts, good for seventh in the league per Cleaning the Glass. Denver’s defense has been fairly effective guarding beyond the arc this season, but perhaps the toughest test of the season will come Tuesday night against Curry and the Warriors.

Can Jokić dominate inside?

As they’ve tended to do in recent years, the Warriors like playing small for vast portions of games, especially with Draymond Green capable of leading the defense at center in these lineups.

Offseason additions such as Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica have figured into these lineups as capable shooters and passers. This is where the reigning MVP can, and must, take advantage to give the shorthanded Nuggets a chance Tuesday night.

Jokić will find himself guarded by smaller or slower defenders throughout Tuesday’s matchup, and the Serbian big man will have to capitalize with a dominant performance inside the arc and on the glass Tuesday night.

In the three games against the Warriors last season, Jokić averaged 23 points, 10.7 rebounds, and eight assists per game.