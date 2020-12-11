Preview: Denver Nuggets open preseason against Warriors

Just like that, the 2020-21 NBA season has officially arrived.

The shortest offseason in NBA history is now a thing of the past as teams across the league open up their preseason schedules over the weekend. For the Denver Nuggets, this means a matchup against the Golden State Warriors Saturday evening, marking the team’s first true road game since March 11.

Saturday’s game will present fans with the opportunity to see how Denver’s new additions will potentially fit into the team’s rotation and game plan. While the team’s returning core players likely won’t play many minutes on Saturday, it will be nice to see the mainstays such as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić back on the court together.

For the Warriors, this season will mark the second in a row without Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn Achilles during the offseason. However, with Stephen Curry healthy and some additions in Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Wiseman, Golden State is hoping for a return to the playoffs.

Here’s what to watch for in Saturday’s contest.

How do the new guys fit in?

All eyes will be on Denver’s new players and how they fit on the court alongside the core group. Most notably, Saturday will present the first opportunity to see JaMychal Green and Facundo Campazzo take the court as Nuggets. Both players were considered Denver’s marquee free-agency signings and add different skill sets to the rotation.

Campazzo’s elite playmaking should help Denver’s offense, as the Argentinian guard can find any open teammates both in the halfcourt and in transition. His presence on the floor should open things up for Murray and Denver’s off-ball shooters.

Meanwhile, Green adds rebounding, defense, and a “grit-and-grind” presence to Denver’s frontcourt. The 30-year-old forward has also become a marksman, connecting on at least 38 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc over the past two seasons.

Beyond those two new faces, Saturday’s matchup should also provide some playing time for Denver’s other additions, including Isaiah Hartenstein, Zeke Nnaji and R.J. Hampton.

For Nnaji and Hampton, this season is a challenge unlike few others. Without the traditional Summer League and ample offseason time to adjust to the NBA, this year’s rookie class will be thrown right into the fire.

Denver’s core back together

The main storyline surrounding Denver’s offseason was the amount of roster turnover, with seven new players joining the squad. While that is the most turnover that the Nuggets’ roster has undergone in an offseason since head coach Michael Malone’s tenure began 2015, the team still returns the same core of players that will likely make or break it this season.

How will Jamal Murray’s dominant playoff run in the Orlando bubble translate to this season?

What has Michael Porter Jr. added to his game over the offseason?

Those are just a few of the questions surrounding the upcoming season for the Nuggets, and while they certainly won’t be answered over the course of the upcoming three preseason games, Saturday’s limited action will provide a glimpse into how these players are looking heading into the regular-season opener on Dec. 23.

Stacking up against the new-look Warriors

The Warriors had a good amount of turnover themselves during the offseason, beginning with the selection of Wiseman with the second overall pick in this year’s draft. An offseason trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. adds another wing to the roster, and smaller additions such as Kent Bazemore and Brad Wannamaker add some depth to the backcourt.

However, Golden State’s season will almost certainly be determined by Curry’s level of play and availability, as well as Draymond Green’s potential impact on the defensive end of the floor. The Warriors hope to return to the playoffs this season, while Denver is looking to take another step as a potential Western Conference contender this season.

Although Saturday’s game may not deliver many significant takeaways, it will be an early sign for how both teams are shaping up with the regular season fast approaching.

Saturday’s game will tip at 6:30 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV.