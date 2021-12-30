NBA Postpones Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Scheduled for December 30

The National Basketball Association announced today that the Denver Nuggets game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, December 30th at Ball Arena has been postponed. Your tickets for this game will be valid for the rescheduled date. In the event the game is not rescheduled, you will receive a refund back to your original form of payment. For more information about Thursdays postponement please visit DenverNuggets.com.

If you have any questions please contact your Denver Nuggets Sales or Service Executive or you can send an email to nuggets.seasontickets@TeamKSE.com.