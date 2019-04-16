Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Two Preview: Aim to tie it up

Pepsi Center was rocking on Saturday night, but the No. 2 Nuggets weren’t able to pull out a win against the visiting seventh-seeded Spurs.

Despite the result, there were some positives that Denver can build on heading into Tuesday night’s clash (WATCH: ALTITUDE, NBA TV, RADIO: KKSE-FM 92.5). The defense continued its impressive strides as it held both of the Spurs’ stars to poor shooting nights. Nikola Jokić showed just how deadly he can be, even when he’s not scoring, as he became only the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his first-ever playoff game.

The focus for Game 2 will be working on the team’s offensive inconsistencies. It is imperative for the Nuggets to get to a good start if they want to even up the series.

Here are some keys to tonight's game:

Let’s go running: The Nuggets finished Game 1 with zero fast-break points, a 12.5 point dip from their season average – good for 15th in the league. While the Spurs aren’t as good as they used to be on defense when they had Kawhi Leonard, they are still one of the top teams in the league when it comes to halfcourt defense. Denver has to move the ball around more effectively and capitalize on transition opportunities if it wants to tie up the series in Game 2.

READ MORE: Nuggets want to speed things up in Game 2

Keep it up on D: LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan combined for just 12-of-36 shooting in Game 1, a strong nod to the effectiveness of the Nuggets’ gameplan on Saturday. The key will be more of the same on Tuesday while adding more wrinkles on Tuesday.

It is highly unlikely that both Aldridge and DeRozan will struggle getting buckets again, so Denver will have to look at other areas to limit San Antonio’s effectiveness on offense. Gregg Popovich’s side is often selective with its shots, choosing to pass up on good shots for great ones. One area the Nuggets can look to limit their opportunities is behind the three-point line. San Antonio hit 7 of 15 from downtown and some of those threes came at inopportune times for the Nuggets. Denver should key in on Bryn Forbes, who was 3-of-4 from three on Saturday night.

Get the frontcourt going: Jokić and Paul Millsap shined on the defensive side of the court, but combined for 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Considering how much the team relies on the two frontcourt players on offense, Denver must find ways to get both more involved on Tuesday. If Jokić continues to get hounded as he did in Game 1, the Nuggets should look to get Millsap going early in an effort to create the inside-outside balance the team excels on in offense.