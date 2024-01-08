Nuggets use 43-point third quarter to defeat Pistons

What a fun night.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Detroit Pistons, 131-114. The victory sent Denver to 26-12 on the season and half a game out of the first seed in the Western Conference. Detroit drops to a league-worst 3-33.

Denver is now 18-0 against teams with losing records. They're the only undefeated team in the NBA against below .500 teams.

The Nuggets scored 43 points in the third quarter against Detroit, their most in any quarter this season. They also shot a combined 58.8 percent from the field, their best shooting percentage in a game this year.

Jamal Murray starred for Denver with 37 points on 14-of-24 shooting and 3-of-8 from three-point range. This was a season-high for Murray and the second-most points he's scored in a game since returning from an ACL tear at the beginning of last season.

"His energy and his will to win some nights really is infectious," said head coach Michael Malone. "When he sees that ball going in, man, he's really unguardable."

Malone also praised Murray for his leadership on Sunday.

"Walking off the court at the end of the second quarter, I loved it. He's telling all our guys in the hallway, 'We closed the half well. But it's not about the offense, it's about our defense. We gotta get stops. We gotta be more consistent on that end. We got to rebound better. So when you have a guy like Jamal, one of your best players, saying that to his teammates, that is holding each other accountable. That is leadership. And we just need more of that."

Nikola Jokić had one of the most unique stat lines you'll ever see. He finished with 4 points and took just 3 shots. Yet, he recorded 16 assists, tied for his second-most in a game this season. He also tallied 5 blocks, which tied a career-high.

"It's a huge confidence booster," said Peyton Watson about Jokić's unselfishness. "No one can stop him one-on-one in the league. But when he's looking to get everybody involved, it just makes everybody else's eyes light up because they're like, how can I find ways to play the right way and play off Nikola?"

Two former Pistons had excellent outings for Denver. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reached 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep, and Reggie Jackson poured in 13 points on 5-of-7 from the field.

Watson also had 15 points, a high for any Nugget reserve. 13 of those points occurred in the third quarter.

"I've really just taken my work to another level," Watson said about his recent success. "There's times where even our coaches will tell me, 'Get your rest. You don't have to come in and shoot this morning. No shots if don't you want to.' And I'll be like, 'Nah, let's go. Let's get in the gym.'"

Murray had it going from the very first minute of the game. He put up 10 points in the first quarter, a high for either team. Denver entered the second quarter with a 31-29 lead.

Things got interesting in the second quarter when Malone altered his rotations slightly. Instead of running an all-bench unit, he let Michael Porter Jr. stagger with the reserves. Then, Murray checked in and ran with an all-bench unit. This allowed Jamal to pour in 14 more points and reach 24 in total in 17 minutes of play. The Nuggets entered the halftime break with a 65-57 advantage.