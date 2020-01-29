Daily Nugget: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls suffer shock upset by Denver

Jan. 30 marks the 27th anniversary of an all-time classic win by the Nuggets. Back in 1993, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were defending their second title while the rebuilding Nuggets were starting to find an identity with a young core featuring Dikembe Mutombo, LaPhonso Ellis, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Robert Pack. That quartet would put on a show for the Mile High City faithful at the old McNichols Arena against one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

Led by a dominant defensive performance from Mutombo, the Nuggets would surprise the Bulls in a 109-102 win. The Nuggets center had 29 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks against Chicago, but he wasn’t the only player to shine for Denver on the night. Reggie Williams added another 28 points and four blocks on 67 percent shooting and Ellis had 22 points, nine boards, four steals and two blocks. Jordan would finish the game with 39 points and Jerami Grant's uncle, Horace, had 17 points.

Although the Nuggets would finish the season 36-46, that game showcased some of the foundation that would power the team to its stunning 1993-1994 campaign, the year they became the first No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Here are some highlights from the Nuggets win against the 1993 Bulls: