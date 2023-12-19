Nuggets trounce Mavericks by 26 points

Denver took down one of the best performers in the Western Conference in devastating fashion.

The Nuggets beat the Mavericks, 130-104, on Monday night. This was Denver's fourth win in five games. The 26-point defeat was Denver's second-largest win of the year.

The Nuggets are now 11-2 at home and are 18-10 overall. Getting a win over the Mavericks, who entered the night with the league's best road record, was a big one. Dallas dropped three spots down the standings and is now 16-10 overall.

Holistically, this was Denver's most complete team win. All 9 players that received 20 or more minutes reached at least 8 points, and Denver's bench poured in a season-high 62 points.

"I thought our bench was really good tonight," said head coach Michael Malone. "I was proud of them. Because when you go in the game and you're playing with the lead, players have a tendency to say, 'I'm gonna get mine now.' And that group played the right way, building good habits."

As a team, the Nuggets shot 56.3 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from deep. They also outscored the Mavericks, 32-13, in fastbreak points and won, 60-48, inside the painted area.

Jamal Murray led Denver in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting. His backup, Reggie Jackson, finished with 20 points.

Aaron Gordon also gave his team nice minutes with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

"I think Aaron's playing at a high level," Malone said. "What I love about AG's play, as of late, is that he's been aggressive. He's been assertive. He's been playing downhill. He has been rim-running in transition, sitting down for early post-ups. He got a couple tonight, and he's at his best when he's attacking the basket."

Luka Dončić paced all scorers with 38 points to go with 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

"Luka's a hell of a player, man. I mean, you see why the ball is in his hand every possession," said Murray. "He makes plays, he shoots ball efficiently. He can hit step backs, draw fouls. He can get to the rim. He's an amazing player."

Denver's defense was locked in early and held Dallas to just 40.9 percent shooting. Their offense, meanwhile, hummed at a 50 percent accuracy rate. This gave the Nuggets a 28-20 lead after one.

Zeke Nnaji gave the Nuggets great minutes in the second quarter with his energy and accumulated 6 points and 2 rebounds. This helped the Nuggets go on an 8-0 run. Luka's three-pointer came alive and he splashed six shots from deep in the period. The score was 68-59 in Denver's favor at the break.

Murray ratcheted things up and poured in 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting to begin the second half. Dallas, meanwhile, went cold from the field at 35 percent, allowing the Nuggets to go on a 17-9 run. Denver entered the fourth quarter with a 98-90 lead.