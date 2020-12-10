Denver Nuggets Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 9

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching and teams continue to adjust to the shortened preparation time leading up to their first game. For the Denver Nuggets, that first test comes in two days when they face the Golden State Warriors in their preseason opener.

Although the majority of Denver’s returning players won’t play much during these preseason games, they do provide an opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate how the new additions fit in.

Following Thursday’s practice, head coach Michael Malone, Monte Morris, and JaMychal Green spoke to the media.

Here are the key takeaways:

Morris grateful to stick around, wants to be role model

The significant news of the week from the Mile High City has been the three-year contract extension that Morris signed, showing both his and the team’s commitment moving forward.

Morris has been one of the premier backup guards in the NBA over the past two seasons, highlighted by his league-best 5.29 assist-to-turnover ratio. Morris provides a steady hand for Denver’s backcourt, and his rise to this moment isn’t lost on him.

“It meant a lot. ...I just want to be role model for someone else, who was either undrafted or was drafted late and had the same journey,” Morris said Thursday. “It just shows that (if you) keep working hard and sky’s the limit.”

Morris said he was focused on getting the business out of the way before the start of season so he can continue to contribute to what the Nuggets have built in recent years.

“I’m a culture guy, and we’ve got a great culture around here,” Morris added.

The 25-year-old joins a backcourt that is full of quality players, including new additions in Facundo Campazzo and R.J. Hampton.

Green brings “Grit-and-Grind” mentality to Denver

After going undrafted in 2012 and playing in both the G League and overseas, JaMychal Green caught on in the NBA as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2014-15 season. Of course, those Grizzlies teams were best known for their elite defense and “Grit-and-Grind” culture, which was a perfect fit for Green.

When asked what makes a good team culture, Green said exactly that.

“Grit-and-grind.”

Green expressed his delight to be teammates with players such as Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, but also made sure to point out that grit-and-grind is not for everyone.

“You’re either born with it or without it. I was born with it,” the 30-year-old forward said Thursday.

Green was one of Denver’s marquee free-agency signings this offseason and adds some physicality, defense and rebounding to the frontcourt. His presence should help Denver on the defensive glass and also injects that grit-and-grind edge both on and off the court, which should be a welcomed addition for a Nuggets team looking to take another step in the Western Conference.

“We can be ultra-creative”

If there’s one thing you can say about Denver’s 2020-21 roster, it’s that the team has a healthy number of guards. Headlined by Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, Malone has the option to deploy other players such as Morris, Campazzo, PJ Dozier, Hampton, and even Will Barton III.

When asked about the luxury of having so many guards, Malone expressed excitement around what that will allow him to do with various lineup constructions.

“We can be ultra-creative,” he said. “Before we decided to bring Facu over here, Tim (Connelly) and I and the coaching staff had a conversation (and decided) we should only bring him over if we can envision him and Monte Morris playing together.”

Malone pointed to the success that Morris and Murray have had playing together in recent seasons as well as the trend across the league for teams to play multiple guards together as reasons to believe in lineups that include several guards.

Malone went on to point out that Dozier might be an overlooked factor in the backcourt.

“PJ Dozier is my early pick for training camp MVP,” Malone said Thursday.

Malone revealed that he envisions playing Dozier alongside two of Denver’s other guards in various lineups, with the hope being that a properly spaced floor will provide plenty of opportunities for those guards to be aggressive and attack the basket.

There will be plenty to watch for in Denver’s opening preseason game, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. MT. The game will air on Altitude TV.