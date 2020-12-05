Denver Nuggets Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 5

With just one week remaining before the Denver Nuggets open up the 2020-21 preseason, players arrived at Ball Arena Saturday for the final day of individual workouts.

Beginning on Sunday, Denver will move into the second phase of training camp, which allows players to practice together and scrimmage. Given the condensed nature of this year’s training camp, the upcoming week of practices will be crucial for a Nuggets team that is introducing seven new players to the roster this season.

Following Saturday’s workouts, Michael Porter Jr. and rookie Zeke Nnaji spoke to the media.

Here are the key takeaways from Saturday’s media availabilities.

MPJ embraces bigger role

As mentioned earlier, Denver is dealing with the most roster turnover it has had in years. Gone are notable rotation players such as Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, and Torrey Craig, which certainly opens up more opportunities on the wing and in the frontcourt for a player like Porter Jr.

That opportunity excites the 22-year-old, who believes he is ready for any role thrown his way in the upcoming campaign.

“I’m going to have to take a jump in my role,” Porter Jr. said Saturday. “Coach (Malone) has been vocal about that. I’ve been working for that, so I’ll be ready for whatever he tells me to do.”

Porter Jr.’s tantalizing scoring abilities were on display throughout the 2019-20 season, especially in Denver’s eight seeding games in the Orlando bubble. In the seven seeding games that he played, the former 14th overall pick in the 2018 Draft averaged 22 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and connected on 42 percent from beyond the arc.

When asked if he feels ready to take a leap in his second season and cement himself as Denver’s third-leading scorer and the third star alongside Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, Porter Jr. exuded confidence in his brief answer:

“Yeah, I do.”

Excitement surrounding Murray-Porter Jr.-Jokić trio

Speaking of Murray and Jokić, all eyes turn to how Porter Jr. fits alongside Denver’s stars in an enhanced role. It’s not a bold take to say the upcoming Nuggets season will be defined by how well the three players mesh together on the floor.

As Porter Jr. pointed out, the three players didn’t get to enjoy much time on the court together last season, especially in the regular season. When Porter Jr. had his breakout month of January, Murray was sidelined for a good portion of those games. Shortly after Murray returned, Porter Jr. had to deal with an injury that impacted his ability to assert himself in games.

“I’m excited for that this year, just getting a feel on how to play with those guys,” Porter Jr. said Saturday.

During the 2019-20 regular season, the trio played together for 294 non-garbage time possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass. In that small sample, lineups with all three players owned an impressive +6.9 net-rating, almost exclusively as a result of the eye-popping 122.4 offensive rating that those lineups posted.

However, there was more playing time for all three players to share the court during the playoffs, and those lineups were even more successful compared to the regular season. In 386 playoff possessions with Murray, Porter Jr., and Jokić on the floor, Denver had a +12.8 net-rating, once again on the back of an astounding 133.2 offensive rating. For reference, the Dallas Mavericks led the league during the regular season with an offensive rating of 116.9.

“We knew that the time was coming when we’ll all have to play together on the floor,” Porter Jr. added. “We think if we get the chemistry down, it’ll be a really special thing.”

Nnaji prepared for unpredictable rookie campaign

Every player in the NBA hopes to play consistent minutes on their team. Rookies entering the league are eager to help their teams right away, but for Zeke Nnaji joining a deep Nuggets roster, those opportunities may not come right away.

“My goal is obviously to play a lot, but I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win and contribute as much as I can,” Nnaji said Saturday.

Nnaji has been working closely with assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. over the past week of individual workouts, with the focus being on defensive sets and movement on the offensive end of the floor.

Nnaji is more than aware that as a result of Denver’s depth in the frontcourt and the team’s status as a contender in the Western Conference, playing time may be hard to come by at first. However, the 19-year-old big man is ready to continue developing as a player, learn from his veteran teammates, and “ride the rollercoaster”, as Dwyane Wade recently told him at the NBA rookie training camp meeting.

Nnaji mentioned that advice from the three-time NBA champion as the best he’s received recently, explaining that Wade told the rookies, “There’s going to be some great ups, but also some bad downs as well,” and that the rookies should “just keep working and control what you can control” when times are tough.

After adjusting to the altitude in the Mile High City, Nnaji said he’s had great workouts over the past week and feels ready to do what he can for the team.

“I feel like I’ve prepared a lot for this (rookie season),” Nnaji said. “Whenever my number is called, whatever I’m called to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability and do what I can to help the team win.”