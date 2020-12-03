Denver Nuggets Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 3

The Denver Nuggets continued their training camp Thursday, with most of the team’s returning players arriving at Ball Arena to conduct individual workouts.

The individual workouts phase will continue for several more days before the team can begin team workouts and practices.

Following Thursday’s workouts, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Paul Millsap spoke to the team about their offseasons and the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

Here are the key takeaways from those media availabilities.

Jokić feels ready for the season

Given the condensed nature of the 2020 offseason, many teams and players face the same questions regarding their preparation with another grueling regular season ahead of them.

For Jokić, he doesn’t share any concerns regarding his work heading into the campaign, noting that he adjusted his offseason training program based on the limited time he had between the end of the Western Conference Finals and the start of the upcoming season, which tips off on Dec. 12 with Denver’s first preseason game.

“I feel like my body is where it’s supposed to be,” Jokić said Thursday. “When the games come, we’ll be better and better, individually and as a team.”

The Serbian big man revealed he cut down on some of his time in the weight room during the offseason to ensure that he had enough time for basketball activities.

Jokić handled a heavy load throughout Denver’s 2020 postseason run, averaging 36.5 minutes per game and a usage percentage just under 29 percent, which was nearly 2.5 percent higher than his usage during the 2019 playoffs.

However, the two-time All-star doesn’t expect that to impact his play in the upcoming season. With Denver adding several new faces to the frontcourt, including JaMychal Green, Zeke Nnaji, and Isaiah Hartenstein, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone should be able to limit Jokić’s minutes to begin the campaign.

“Sometimes change can be really good”

Unlike previous offseasons, 2020 saw the Nuggets have significant roster turnover. There are seven new additions to the team, including Markus Howard and Greg Whittington, who will be on two-way contracts.

For a team that has relied on continuity in recent years, both Jokić and Murray are excited about the additions to the team.

“Sometimes change can be really good… It can bring new energy,” Jokić said.

The two main additions that have been the focus of the offseason for fans and analysts are Green and Facundo Campazzo. The additions of the two veteran players excite Denver’s stars.

“Green is going to be a great fit for us,” Jokić said. “The guy screens the ball really well and can play good defense for us, especially against bigger guys.”

Murray echoed the same sentiments, pointing out that Green does the dirty work like boxing out on defense.

“(JaMychal) is kind of a dog, and we need that type of player,” Jokić added.

Meanwhile, the addition of the Argentinian guard certainly brings fresh energy to the offense through elite playmaking.

“Facundo is a great player,” Jokić said.

Murray focused on the 29-year-old’s impressive playmaking abilities, which come across easily when watching film of the former Real Madrid guard. “Campazzo is a great player and passer, just watching some of his highlights,” Murray revealed.

The additions provide even more depth for a roster that has been considered to be one of the deepest in the league over the past couple of seasons. Given the potential uncertainty surrounding the upcoming campaign, additional depth certainly never hurts.

Millsap excited for another year in the Mile High City

For Paul Millsap, the 2020-21 season allows him to continue writing the story of his career, and specifically this latest chapter with the Nuggets.

As Denver’s marquee free-agency signing in 2017, Millsap immediately made his presence felt in the locker room and on the defensive end of the floor. You’d be hard-pressed to ask anyone about the Nuggets’ improvement on defense over the past two seasons and not hear Millsap’s name being mentioned.

It was Millsap who inspired the team during Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the LA Clippers by standing up to Marcus Morris Sr. and dropping 14 points in the third quarter.

Now, heading into the 15th season of his career, Millsap is all about doing whatever it takes to win.

“I don’t anticipate a battle against my teammates,” Millsap said when asked about the notion of a competition for the starting power forward spot. “We’re all on the same team. There will be no battle with me.”

Despite the shortened offseason, the four-time All-Star is ready to go.

“This will be my 15th year,” Millsap pointed out. “I’m actually shocked that I feel so good… I feel great.”

The Nuggets will once again rely on Millsap’s basketball IQ and defensive abilities in the upcoming season as they look to navigate a difficult Western Conference.