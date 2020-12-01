Denver Nuggets Training Camp: Takeaways from Day 1

Believe it or not, the 2020-21 NBA season is here.

With the Denver Nuggets kicking off their training camp Tuesday, several players arrived at Ball Arena for individual workouts and player development sessions. With just 11 days remaining until Denver’s first preseason game, the clock is ticking for the new additions to adjust to the Mile High City and their new teammates.

Individual workouts will continue for several days before the team moves to group workouts and basketball activities. Following Tuesday’s workout sessions, head coach Michael Malone, guard Monte Morris and newcomer JaMychal Green spoke to the media.

Without further ado, here are the key takeaways from what they had to say.

Short offseason creates new challenges

It’s no secret that all 30 teams will be facing numerous challenges throughout the upcoming season. From navigating travel and games during the COVID-19 pandemic to simpler tasks such as integrating new players, nothing will be the same this year.

Unlike in previous seasons, Denver had a good amount of roster turnover during the condensed offseason, ultimately adding seven new players to the team in a week. However, for both new and returning players, the challenges remain similar in terms of preparing for the grind of a regular season.

With the regular season beginning on Dec. 22, the Nuggets will almost certainly play their first game of the 2020-21 campaign less than 3 months after their Game 5 defeat in the Western Conference Finals.

“This is the shortest offseason in NBA history,” Malone said Tuesday. “I think our greatest challenge, especially for the returning players, is how do we re-engage guys and get them back focused on the task at hand?”

When Denver went down to Orlando for the bubble, the team had already clinched a playoff spot. Now, all 30 teams are starting a brand new season on an even playing field.

Malone mentioned that he and the coaching staff have held several zoom calls recently, especially with some of the new additions to the team to get everyone accustomed to the culture as soon as possible in order to hit the ground running later this month.

Green explains decision to join Nuggets

When asked about why he wanted to join the Nuggets this offseason, JaMychal Green continued to bring up the team’s style of play.

“The way they move the ball and play together as a team,” Green said when asked about what he saw from the Nuggets that appealed to him. “Coach Malone gives them confidence in their game, where you can go out there and play your game.”

Green, who was on the other side of Denver’s 3-1 comeback against the LA Clippers in the conference semifinals back in September, noted that the comeback showed the fight that this Nuggets group has.

Furthermore, Green and the Nuggets almost matched up in the past, as the forward revealed that he was close to coming to the Mile High City as a free agent last year before deciding to stick with the Clippers.

“I always kept that in the back of my mind,” Green said. “Me and Coach Malone, we kept up our relationship and now it feels like the right decision to come here.”

Although Malone revealed that he has not made any decisions related to potential starters, Green is just focused on having a role that allows him to help the team.

“Being in the starting lineup doesn’t mean anything to me,” Green said Tuesday. “I just want my minutes and be out there to compete and help the team get the win. Starting or finishing the game, I just want to be out there and do my role.”

Look for more playmaking to be on the floor this season

With the addition of Facundo Campazzo, Denver has added another elite passer and floor general to the rotation. Joining the likes of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, and Will Barton III, Campazzo adds another element to the offense as a capable ball-handler and creator for others.

That excites Morris, who sees Denver rolling with multiple playmakers sharing the floor throughout the season.

“Adding him (Campazzo) gives us a whole new dynamic making us tough to guard,” Morris said. “I love playing alongside guys like that.”

Morris pointed out that he has already reached out and connected with the Argentinian guard.

Among the players mentioned above, the Nuggets should always have one-to-two high-level playmakers on the court this season, which bodes well for the offense.

Morris also mentioned that the team will be focused on generating more 3-point attempts this season, especially through drive-and-kick situations. Although it is early and no games have been played, there is a lot of potential for Denver’s offense to be one of, if not the best in the league during the upcoming season.