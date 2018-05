Headed into the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, the Nuggets had a 0.5% chance of landing the top pick and walked away with the 14th overall pick. The team was only eligible for picks 1, 2, 3, and 14.

The Nuggets have never selected at 14 and the 14th pick has never moved up in the Draft Lottery in the 13 years of its existence.

The 2018 NBA Draft will be held on June 21, 5:00PM MT.