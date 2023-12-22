Nuggets to conclude season series against Nets

The Denver Nuggets (19-10) face off with the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) for the second time in 10 days.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Heel Strain)

Brooklyn:

Armoni Brooks – OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Noah Clowney – OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Keon Johnson – OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Ben Simmons — OUT (Left Lower Back Nerve Impingement)

Walker IV, Lonnie Walkers IV — OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Whitehead, Dariq Whitehead — OUT (G League Assignment)

Denver is in the midst of an excellent stretch. They've won five of their last six games, most recently beating the Toronto Raptors, 113-104, on the road. Before that, they took down the Dallas Mavericks, 130-104, at home for their second-biggest victory of the season.

Their bench has been a major bright spot. Nuggets reserves have reached at least 36 points in five of those six wins. You can read more about this rapidly improving group here.

Brooklyn has fallen off the wayside since last playing Denver on December 14th. In fact, their 124-101 loss to the Nuggets spurred a four-game losing streak. During that skid, Mikal Bridges has struggled mightily and is averaging just 13.8 points on 27.4 percent shooting from the field. The Nets have lost by 15 or more points in three of their last four games.

Denver is 8-8 away from Ball Arena after rattling off three straight road wins. Brooklyn, meanwhile, is 8-6 at home.