Game Preview: Nuggets to Begin 2019 with New York Knicks

The Denver Nuggets are hoping to start 2019 the same way they ended 2018: with a win. The Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns in their final game of 2018 and will welcome the New York Knicks to Pepsi Center tonight for their only appearance in the Mile High City this season.

Denver comes in to tonight’s game with a 23-11 record and have won six of their last 10 games, including two in a row this weekend against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The Knicks are just 9-28 on the season, going 5-16 on the road. New York is just 1-9 in their last 10 games while losing seven in a row. The Knicks last played on Saturday in Utah, losing 129-97.

What to watch for:

Paul Millsap’s minutes: Denver welcomed Paul Millsap back to action on Saturday as he suited up for the first time since fracturing his toe against the Charlotte Hornets on December 7. Millsap came off the bench and played 14 minutes against the Suns, registering six points on 3-of-7 shooting to go along with one assist and one block.

“Now it’s just about getting in a rhythm, getting back in game shape.” Millsap said after the win in Phoenix.

Balanced attack: The Nuggets have been outscored in the paint in each of their last four games. Denver still averages 51.6 points in the paint per game, sixth in the league. The Nuggets balanced things out in Phoenix by knocking down 18 threes, seven more than the Suns.

Keeping the Blue Arrow hot: Jamal Murray had quite the weekend, scoring 31 points on Friday night and then exploding for 46 on Saturday in Phoenix. Murray has had two 46+ point outings so far this season. He followed up his 48-point night against the Celtics earlier this season by scoring 15 in a loss to Memphis. The Nuggets are 10-2 when Murray scores 20 or more this season.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.