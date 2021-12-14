Preview: Denver Nuggets look to extend winning streak vs. Timberwolves

For the first time in nearly a month, the Denver Nuggets are on a winning streak.

A 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards Monday night pushed Denver to 14-13 on the season and created a two-game winning streak. Nikola Jokić continued his MVP level of production with 28 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists, while Monte Morris (22 points) stepped up as the Nuggets’ second-leading scorer.

Denver went up by as many as 33 points in Monday’s win but had to fight until the final minutes to hold off Washington’s comeback attempt. Now the Nuggets will look to extend the winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.

Minnesota (12-15) has struggled as of late, going 1-5 in its last six contests. Expected to be an offensive-oriented team this season, the Timberwolves have surprised many with the 11th-ranked defense in the league, which has helped overcome initial struggles on the other end of the floor (Minnesota owns the 24th-ranked offense, per Cleaning the Glass).

Denver narrowly won the first meeting of the season back on Oct. 30 and has won 12 straight overall against Minnesota.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

JAMYCHAL GREEN – RIGHT ANKLE SPRAIN. OUT.

AUSTIN RIVERS – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. QUESTIONABLE.

WILL BARTON – NON-COVID ILLNESS. PROBABLE.

AARON GORDON – LOW BACK PAIN. PROBABLE.

TUNE-IN: 7 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Win the turnover battle

Very few teams in the league have as stark a contrast in the possession battle as the Timberwolves do. Minnesota has struggled mightily to take care of the ball on offense, resulting in the sixth-highest turnover percentage in the league at 15.8 percent.

However, the Timberwolves have made up for those struggles on the other end of the floor, where they rank first in opponent turnover percentage, having forced a turnover on 17.4 percent of opponent possessions.

Denver has been much more balanced in this area of the game, ranking 11th in turnover percentage and 15th in opponent turnover percentage. In the first meeting back in October, the two teams combined for 38 turnovers, 20 of which came from the Timberwolves.

The battle on the offensive glass

Another interesting matchup in Wednesday’s game will be on the boards. Once again, Minnesota has a stark contrast between offensive and defensive rebounding, ranking third in offensive rebound percentage but 30th in opponent offensive rebound percentage.

The Timberwolves don’t have much size in their frontcourt, which has hurt them on defense when trying to secure a rebound to end a possession. However, that lack of size hasn’t impacted their ability to generate second-chance opportunities on the offensive end of the floor (which has come at the expense of their transition defense).

Denver has been dominant on the defensive glass (fifth in opponent offensive rebound percentage) but has fallen to 29th in offensive rebound percentage, making Wednesday’s matchup a compelling test on the boards for both teams.

Defending the three and the key

Led by head coach Chris Finch (a former Nuggets assistant coach), the Timberwolves prioritize shots at the rim and from beyond the arc on offense. In fact, a staggering 76.6 percent of Minnesota’s total shot attempts have come from those two areas of the floor.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, those shots haven’t been falling on a regular basis, as the team ranks 26th in field-goal percentage around the rim and 20th in 3-point percentage (according to Cleaning the Glass).

Denver’s defense has been set up to focus on defending shots from those two areas of the floor, opting to invite mid-range jumpers in their place. While teams have shot slightly below average from deep against Denver, opponents have thrived around the basket against the Nuggets, converting 68.7 percent of shots within four feet of the rim.