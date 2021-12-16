Denver Nuggets 107, Minnesota Timberwolves 124: Three Takeaways

Sometimes it’s just not your night. For the Denver Nuggets, a sluggish start to Wednesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves set the tone for a 124-107 defeat. Minnesota’s offense never cooled down from the opening tip, which included 23 made 3-pointers.

Minnesota came storming out of the gates and made its first five shots, which fueled an early 12-3 lead. The hot shooting continued in the ensuing minutes, which put the Nuggets in a 29-13 hole. Although a late 11-3 run from Denver narrowed the gap, the Timberwolves took a 40-32 advantage into the second quarter, fueled by 9-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokić led the way for the Nuggets with 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the quarter.

Minnesota regained momentum with a 13-5 run to open the second quarter as the Timberwolves continued to scorch the nets from downtown. As the starters checked back in, the Nuggets reduced the deficit to 10 at 57-47 with six minutes remaining in the half. However, Minnesota quickly responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 20. The Timberwolves knocked down 16 threes in the first half, which helped secure a 75-61 lead at the break.

Despite their best efforts, the Nuggets weren’t able to cut into Minnesota’s lead to begin the second half, with the Timberwolves actually pushing the lead up to 22 at 98-76. Although Jokić continued to rack up numbers (and secured a triple-double in the third quarter), Denver’s defense wasn’t able to get stops on a consistent basis to get back into Wednesday’s contest. Minnesota ultimately took a 108-88 lead into the fourth quarter.

A 10-2 run by the Nuggets to open the final frame excited the Ball Arena crowd as hopes of a comeback continued to flicker. Anthony Edwards responded with a quick 8-0 run of his own to push the lead back up to 18 late in the quarter, which essentially put the game to bed. Edwards finished with 38 points on the night and knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s loss.

No slowing down Minnesota’ offense

The Nuggets scored 88 points through three quarters Wednesday night and dished out 28 assists during the first 36 minutes of action.

And yet, the Mile High squad was down 20 points heading into the fourth quarter because of the Timberwolves’ offense. Minnesota dropped 108 points through those first three quarters on staggering 20-of-36 shooting from beyond the arc. In the end, 23 made threes helped fuel the 124-point night for the Wolves.

Even though the Nuggets moved the ball effectively (33 assists on the night), they were down double-digits throughout the majority of the game as Minnesota shot lights out throughout the night.

Costly turnovers hurt Denver

The Nuggets have vastly improved over the course of the season when it comes to taking care of the ball.

However, costly mistakes Wednesday night held Denver’s offense back and gave new life to a Timberwolves offense that was already thriving. In the end, the Nuggets committed 18 turnovers, which directly led to 25 points for Minnesota.

On a night in which the Nuggets needed to be nearly perfect on offense to pull off the comeback, the mistakes came back to bite Denver.

Another triple-double for the MVP

Although it came in a dispiriting loss, Nikola Jokić continues to roll along, posting a 27-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double on 11-of-16 shooting from the field in his 35 minutes of action.

Denver’s offensive possessions often came down to the Serbian big man scoring or playmaking out of the post, although Jokić did also knock down two 3-pointers in Wednesday’s loss.

As the Nuggets continue to navigate this season with a shorthanded rotation, performances similar to Wednesday’s will have to be the normal for Jokić if the Mile High squad hopes to remain competitive in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Nuggets are back in action Friday night as they open up a three-game road trip in Atlanta (5:30 p.m. MT).