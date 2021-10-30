Preview: Denver Nuggets conclude back-to-back in Minnesota

A rare scheduling quirk has resulted in the Denver Nuggets wrapping up two back-to-back sets in the same week.

Following a dominant 106-75 win over the Dallas Mavericks Friday night, Denver travels to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Saturday evening.

Denver activated lockdown mode Friday night, limiting Dallas to just 29.5 percent shooting from the field. Led by a near triple-double from reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets bounced back in a major way to begin the weekend.

Minnesota (3-1) has surprised many to start the season, using elite defense to power their victories, with the most notable win coming earlier this week on the road against Milwaukee. Heading into Friday’s slate of games, the Timberwolves owned the second-best defensive rating in the league, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Nuggets swept the season series 3-0 last year against the Timberwolves and have won the last 11 matchups between the two teams.

TUNE-IN: 7 p.m. MT, Altitude 2 and 950AM.

Taking care of the ball

Against Minnesota, limiting turnovers will be crucial. Although the Timberwolves have struggled on the defensive glass (30th in opponent offensive rebound percentage) and avoiding fouls, they have had success on the defensive end of the floor by generating a ton of turnovers.

Opponents have coughed it up on 20.8 percent of possessions against Minnesota this season, the highest opponent turnover percentage in the league. For a Nuggets squad that has struggled to take care of the ball (29th in turnover percentage at 18.7 percent), this is an area that Denver will have to sharpen Saturday night.

On the other end, Denver has been effective in forcing mistakes from opponents (ranking seventh in opponent turnover percentage), while Minnesota has been near the bottom of the league in limiting turnovers (16 percent turnover rate).

Defending the 3-point line

Under new head coach (and former Nuggets assistant) Chris Finch, Minnesota’s offense is built around a steady diet of 3-point attempts.

Finch took over midway through the 2020-21 campaign and had a full offseason to implement changes into Minnesota’s offense, with a focus on pushing the pace (Timberwolves rank fifth in pace) and firing away from deep.

Minnesota has averaged 42.8 attempts per game from downtown this season, the fourth-highest number of attempts per game in the league. Unfortunately for Finch and the Timberwolves, those shots haven’t fallen regularly, as the team ranks 23rd in percentage at 32.7 percent.

It’s early, but Denver’s defense has been effective in defending the 3-point line to start this season, ranking sixth in opponent frequency of attempts and seventh in opponent 3-point percentage (31.7 percent). Limiting the attempts will be key against Minnesota’s offense Saturday night.

Getting back in transition

Saturday’s matchup presents a unique battle in transition.

As mentioned above, Minnesota is looking to run and push the pace when possible, ranking first in the frequency of possessions that begin with a transition play (23.6 percent, over three percent higher than the second-ranked Clippers). While Denver ranks third in that regard, the Timberwolves have thrived in transition, ranking third in points per 100 possessions added through transition plays, while the Nuggets rank 27th in that regard.

Minnesota’s defense has ranked around the league average in terms of preventing transition opportunities this season, while Denver has been very effective in that aspect, limiting opponents to just 13.5 percent of possessions beginning with a transition play. Something will have to give Saturday night, with live-ball turnovers likely playing a deciding role in this transition battle.