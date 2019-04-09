Denver Nuggets’ Tim Connelly for NBA Executive of the Year

The Nuggets are only team in the NBA to improve their record each of the past four seasons. A major reason behind that is down to the work of President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly.



Since his arrival four years ago, Connelly initiated a youth movement that has bore fruit. Last season, the team improved by six wins and this season, the team added seven more. Connelly’s decision to trust in his draft selections and make key veteran additions are a big reason why the team is currently second in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs last season.



Connelly’s decision to focus on scouting, especially internationally, has paid off immensely. His relationship and work with general manager Artūras Karnišovas is why the team has been able to unearth several global gems, with Nikola Jokic at the forefront. It’s also how the Nuggets were able to find one of their defensive lynchpins in Torrey Craig, a player who starred in Australia for years before signing with the team.

"The drafting and development of All-Star forward Nikola Jokic and guards Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Malik Beasley have been key parts of the franchise's renaissance." -- Adrian Wojnarowski on Connelly, ESPN.

Connelly allowed the Nuggets to grow organically, slowly bringing along several players who would become key contributors to the team. Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic weren’t Day 1 starters, they all outcompeted their predecessors to gain their spots. When they secured their roles, the Nuggets were able to either open cap space by trading previous starters or acquire additional draft assets. Having a young core allowed the team to add key veterans like Paul Millsap, who has the anchor of the Nuggets’ defense. The team’s has dramatically improved on that end over the past two years – going from 27th in points allowed (111.2) in the 2015-16 season to sixth (106.7) this year.

Connelly had a vision and had the patience to stick with it. Within four years, the Nuggets have gone from being a 30-52 disappointment in the 2014-15 season to having one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA this season.

Exactly why Connelly should be in consideration for Executive of the Year in 2019.



Key Stat: 41st, 51st, 19th, 19th



The Nuggets drafted four of their top seven players in their rotation and only one of them came from a lottery selection, Murray. Otherwise, the team has been built by finding players with mid-first to mid-second round selections.



Harris was selected with the 19th overall pick in 2014 while Jokic was selected 41st in the same draft. Bench standouts Malik Beasley (19th in 2016) and Monte Morris (51st pick in 2017) were also steals for their respective picks.