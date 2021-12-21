Preview: Denver Nuggets end road trip against Oklahoma City Thunder

For the first time in nearly a week, the Denver Nuggets are back in action.

Following a postponement of their scheduled game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Denver concludes its road trip in Oklahoma City Wednesday night. The Nuggets (15-14) are looking to build on the momentum created in last week’s trip-opening victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Oklahoma City (10-19) has struggled as one would expect a young, rebuilding team to do early in the season. However, the Thunder are 3-3 over the past two weeks and have won two straight, showcasing that the team can certainly be competitive on any night. Oklahoma City’s defense has been the driving force of the team’s success, ranking 20th on that end of the floor compared to 30th in offensive rating.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY/HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

MARKUS HOWARD – LEFT KNEE SPRAIN. OUT.

BOL BOL – HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

JAMYCHAL GREEN – RIGHT ANKLE SPRAIN/LEFT KNEE SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

AARON GORDON – LEFT HAMSTRING SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

TUNE-IN: 6 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Let it fly from deep

Oklahoma City’s defense has impressed at times throughout the season but is still vulnerable when it comes to defending beyond the arc.

Opponents have attempted 40.4 percent of their total shot attempts from deep against the Thunder, the third-highest frequency in the league. Even more damaging for Oklahoma City’s defense is that teams have connected on 37.2 percent of those attempts, the fourth-highest efficiency in the league.

After a slow start from downtown to begin the season, the Nuggets have been torching the nets this month, ranking sixth in 3-point percentage at 38 percent (on 36.9 attempts per game). If that trend continues, it could be a long night for Oklahoma City’s defense.

Can Denver’s second unit build on Friday’s performance?

Friday night in Atlanta was a glimpse into what Denver’s second unit is capable of when near full strength. Led by Facundo Campazzo and Bones Hyland, the Nuggets got consistent production off the bench during key stretches of Friday’s win over the Hawks, something that hasn’t been said regularly throughout the season.

Campazzo and Hyland are an ideal combination in the second unit backcourt, providing a healthy mix of playmaking and shot-making to drive the bench offense. By staggering the second unit with one or two starters, Denver can try to ensure that the offense won’t go through dry spells when reigning MVP Nikola Jokić is off the floor Wednesday night.

Win the battle on the boards

Despite their early-season struggles, the Thunder have been a relatively solid team on the defensive glass, ranking above average in opponent offensive rebound percentage. It’s on the offensive glass where Oklahoma City hasn’t generated many second-chance opportunities, ranking 22nd in offensive rebound percentage.

Interestingly enough, the difference between the two sides is starker for Denver, who ranks 29th in offensive rebound percentage but fifth in opponent offensive rebound percentage. Against a young, rebuilding team such as Oklahoma City, the Nuggets will have to be locked in on the boards to secure a key advantage in Wednesday’s contest.