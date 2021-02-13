Denver Nuggets 97, Oklahoma City Thunder 95: Three takeaways

Sometimes you just need a lucky break to turn things around.

With the third quarter coming to a close, Jamal Murray launched a long-range shot from halfcourt that had little chance of going in. Hamidou Diallo, seemingly thinking the buzzer had sounded, innocuously slapped the ball away as it headed toward the rim. Fortunately for Murray, the ball was still in play and counted as a three. It was a moment that will surely land on a few blooper reels, but it was significant for the Nuggets as they saw a 12-point deficit cut to nine entering the fourth quarter. It was the spark Michael Malone and his team desperately needed as they went into the final 12 minutes of the game.

Denver would go on a 9-3 run to open the fourth quarter and turn around a contest it had trailed by as many as 19 in.

Nikola Jokić finished tied for a game-high 22 with Murray. It was another almost triple-double night for the center, who also added 13 boards and nine assists with just two turnovers. Justin Jackson came off the bench to lead the Thunder in scoring with 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

The Nuggets now take a two-game win streak into their marquee matchup with the Lakers on Valentine’s Day (8 p.m. MT, ESPN).

Here are the takeaways:

Jamal Murray's anger translates into success

There was a moment in the third quarter where Murray looked at his teammates and proceeded to yell and gesture with his hands. Although Kenrich Williams would score a three in that possession, the sequence appeared to fire up Denver on the court.

Murray would assist Michael Porter Jr. on a three seconds later, which sparked a 13-4 run to bring the Nuggets within eight. Murray would finish the third quarter with nine points and three rebounds on 3 of 6 shooting. It was a much-needed bounce back for the 23-year-old, who had seven points on 3 of 9 shooting in the opening 24 minutes.

Murray would finish the game with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

MPJ comes alive in second half

Similar to Murray, Michael Porter Jr. also got off to a slow start as he had just two points on 1 of 4. The second-year forward was clearly ignited by Murray’s rally cry in the third quarter.

Porter Jr. would explode in the third, going for 11 points in the quarter on 5 of 7 shooting. Despite several switches in matchup by the Thunder, the visitors had no answer for the Nuggets small forward. Porter Jr. also made a crucial play late in the quarter, swatting Diallo when it appeared the guard had a wide-open lane to the rim.

Porter would finish the night with 15 points and four rebounds.

Another MVP outing

Despite being double-teamed throughout the contest, Nikola Jokić still managed to be dominant in all areas of the game. It speaks to just how incredible the Serbian has been throughout the season.

With the Nuggets struggling to find any offense in the first half, Jokić took over offensively and dropped 16 points on an incredibly efficient 70 percent shooting. He also had seven boards and five assists in the opening 24 minutes.

In the second half, his focus shifted towards getting others involved, adding four assists and setting several key screens to provide openings for Murray and Porter Jr.