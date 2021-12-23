Denver Nuggets 94, Oklahoma City Thunder 108: Three Takeaways

Wednesday night’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t go according to plan for the Denver Nuggets, in several ways. Struggles to defend the paint and on the glass created a deep hole for Denver’s second unit to try and come back from in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a 108-94 loss to the Thunder.

An early 8-3 advantage from the Nuggets wasn’t enjoyed for very long as Oklahoma City used a 7-0 run to take a 16-14 lead midway through the opening frame. As Denver’s offense struggled to make shots, the Thunder built the lead up to seven at 25-18 late in the quarter and ultimately secured a 28-18 advantage after the first 12 minutes. The Nuggets shot 26.9 percent in the quarter, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Bones Hyland helped Denver chip away at Oklahoma City’s lead to begin the second quarter, with five points in the first two minutes of the frame. Unfortunately for the Mile High squad, the Thunder continued to thrive in the paint, which not only helped maintain the lead, but pushed it to double-digits. Oklahoma City outscored Denver 42-24 in the paint through the first 24 minutes of action. A late surge to close the half narrowed the deficit, but the Nuggets still found themselves down 60-52 at the break. Nikola Jokić finished the first half with 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Unfortunately for Denver, the halftime break didn’t heat up the offense, as Oklahoma City extended the lead to 68-54 early in the third quarter. Each time the Nuggets appeared to be on the verge of an extended comeback push, the Thunder responded with timely offensive rebounds or tough shots. Oklahoma City’s lead only continued to grow down the stretch of the quarter and settled in at 88-66 heading into the final frame.

As head coach Michael Malone opted to rely on the second unit to begin the fourth quarter, Denver was slightly able to chip away at the deficit, but the Nuggets still found themselves down 18 with just over nine minutes remaining. However, an 11-0 run from Denver (fueled by some hot shooting from deep) cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 89-77 with 8:16 remaining.

The Nuggets continued to reduce the deficit as the starters continued to remain on the bench and eventually got within nine at the five-minute mark of the quarter, but despite the gutsy effort from the second unit, Denver’s comeback attempt fell short in the end.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s loss.

Oklahoma City lived in the paint

Heading into Wednesday’s contest, Oklahoma City averaged 43.2 points in the paint per game, good for 22nd in the league.

Well, the Thunder nearly matched that season average in the first half Wednesday night, dropping 42 in the paint in the first 24 minutes. Meanwhile, Denver couldn’t keep up, scoring 24 in the paint in the first two quarters.

Although the Nuggets adjusted defensively in the second half and limited Oklahoma City to 20 paint points over the final 24 minutes, the damage had already been done and was too much to overcome with Denver’s offensive struggles.

Oklahoma City’s guards effectively attacked Denver’s defensive scheme, whether the Nuggets went to a drop coverage or their more typical aggressive pick-and-roll coverage. In the end, a 62-36 advantage in the paint for Oklahoma City headlined Wednesday’s game.

Cold shooting sunk Denver’s offense

It’s hard to win games on the road when you shoot below 40 percent from the field, 30 percent from downtown, and 60 percent from the charity stripe.

Following a season-high 133 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night (in which Denver shot 58.1 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from deep), the extended time off as a result of Sunday’s cancelled game against the Brooklyn Nets seemed to create some rust for the Nuggets. Denver shot 42.2 percent from the field and 6-of-18 from three in the first half, which didn’t improve after the break.

On a night in which Oklahoma City’s offense couldn’t be stopped inside the arc and built a significant advantage on the glass, Denver needed shots to fall regularly Wednesday night, especially from beyond the arc, but that wasn’t the case in the disappointing performance.

Huge discrepancy on the boards

On a night where your offense is struggling, being outrebounded by a significant margin is only going to dig a deeper hole to try and climb out of.

When Oklahoma City was missing shots Wednesday night (which tended to be 3-point attempts), the Thunder were able to generate second-chance opportunities regularly, finishing with 15 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points.

Denver was only able to secure four offensive rebounds and was ultimately outrebounded 60-39 during the course of Wednesday’s loss.

The Nuggets are back in action Thursday night in Ball Arena against the Hornets (7 p.m. MT).