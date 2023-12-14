Nuggets take on Nets for first of three home games

The Denver Nuggets hope to carry some momentum from a successful two-game road trip into a three-game homestand.

We'll get more into Thursday's matchup momentarily, but first, a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — OUT (Concussion Protocol)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Collin Gillespie — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Heel Strain)

Jay Huff — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Braxton Key — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Bilateral Ankle Sprains)

Denver is on a roll. They rattled off back-to-back victories on Monday and Tuesday over the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls, respectively. Both games were on the road, but that didn't phase them. Now, they head home for the first of a three-game homestand, beginning with a game against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10).

This time, it's Brooklyn who's on the wrong side of a back-to-back. The Phoenix Suns' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker finally debuted on Wednesday, but the Nets spoiled their night on their home floor, 116-112.

Now, they head to the Mile High City the very next night to play at one of the toughest road settings this league has to offer. Denver is 9-1 at Ball Arena, the third-best home record in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges will be atop Denver's scouting report. He's averaging 23 points on 48.6 percent shooting and 38.3 percent from deep. One has to wonder if Peyton Watson—who's taken on a variety of wing-sized star-level assignments—will get a look at guarding Bridges.

The Nets are the league's best rebounding team and are third in three-point percentage, so boxing out and rotating correctly along the perimeter will be paramount for the Nuggets.

Brooklyn's frontcourt of Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson is fairly small, so keep an eye on how much Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon are able to score inside the painted area.