Nuggets sweep Trail Blazers in regular season series

Make that three-straight wins.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-111, on the road. Denver is now 50-21 on the season. They've gone 14-2 since the All-Star break, tied for the best record in the NBA in that span.

"Our players deserve a ton of credit for understanding what time of the year it is, how important it is to play the right way, and building the right habits," said head coach Michael Malone. "This is the time of year you want to be playing your best basketball, and I don't know how many teams you can say across the NBA are playing better than the Denver Nuggets right now."

Both teams entered the game shorthanded. Denver was without their two stars, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, meaning that Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan were promoted to the starting lineup. Portland was without all five of its starters: Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, and Jerami Grant.

Aaron Gordon filled the box score for the Nuggets with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks.

"Aaron was just relentless tonight," said Malone.

Jackson led Denver in the scoring department with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He also got the free-throw line a ton, going 8-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Christian Braun scored 17 of Denver's 33 bench points. He also grabbed 8 rebounds and tallied 6 assists to go with 1 block and 3 steals.

"He contributed across the whole entire board," said Malone. "CB was just incredible tonight."

The bench got Denver off to a hot start in the first half. Two-way player, Collin Gillespie, hit two three-pointers en route to 9 first-half points. Braun's 10-point second quarter helped the Nuggets go on a 14-2 run to give his squad a 57-47 lead at the break.