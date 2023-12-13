Nuggets sweep back-to-back on the road versus Bulls

The Denver Nuggets faced a tough schedule to start the week.

On Monday, they played and won in Atlanta, 129-122. That night, the team traveled to Chicago for the second night of back-to-back.

And they rattled off another win.

"Just winning two games in a row on the road is great," said head coach Michael Malone. "Hopefully, this gives us some confidence that we can win in a lot of different ways on the road with the talented, deep group that we have."

Denver took down the Chicago Bulls, 114-106, on Tuesday night to go a perfect 2-for-2 on their latest road trip. Nikola Jokić was ejected in the second quarter, but that didn't stop the rest of the team from shooting a combined 54.3 percent from the field in the second half.

"Everybody else stepped up, man, and it was fun to watch," said Malone. "These games are character wins and very, very proud of our group."

The Nuggets are now 15-9 on the season. They're also 7-8 on the road. Chicago, meanwhile, slips to 9-16 after the loss.

Reggie Jackson led the charge for the Nuggets with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 6 assists.

"Through 25 games, Reggie has been incredible for us, whether it's being a backup to Jamal or being a starter in Jamal's place," said Malone. "As a coach, you feel organized when he's on the floor. You're going to run your offense. He's going to get you the shot that you're looking for. You're going to work the clock, and that's what you want from a savvy veteran like Reggie."

Aaron Gordon had another nice outing with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was a nice follow-up to his excellent bounce-back performance in Atlanta.

Denver's bench outscored Chicago's, 50-23. Julian Strawther turned in 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and Christian Braun recorded 13 points on 4-of-6 from the field, as well.

As a team, the Nuggets shot the three-ball effectively at 46.7 percent from behind the arc. Chicago, meanwhile, made a mere 32.5 percent of their long-range shots and just 41.9 percent of their field goals.

The Nuggets had it going and quickly went up 14-4 after the first five minutes of play. However, Chicago went an 11-0 run to take a 1-point lead. Jackson caught fire late in the quarter and put up 8 points, and the Nuggets entered the second quarter ahead 32-25.

Neither team could score in the second quarter. Denver made just 31.8 percent of their shots, while Chicago was 36.8 percent from the field. Just before the break, Jokić was ejected for arguing a call, and Denver entered the second half with a 57-50 lead.

The Nuggets found a way to rally in the third without Jokić and began the period on an 8-0 run. Strawther and Michael Porter Jr. both had it going and hit four three-pointers while combining for 21 points. This allowed Denver to take a 92-80 lead.