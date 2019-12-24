Denver Nuggets 113, Phoenix Suns 111: Three takeaways

The Nuggets gave their fans an early Christmas present as they edged a feisty Suns team 113-111 to extend their winning streak to a season-high seven games Monday night.

Jamal Murray hit the go-ahead shot with 3.2 seconds remaining en route to a game-high 28 points. Nikola Jokić had his second-straight triple-double to pass Bob Cousy in the NBA’s all-time list. Phoenix was led by Ricky Rubio, who had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Nuggets appeared to be picking up where they left off in Los Angeles, where they defeated the Lakers the night before in blow out fashion. Denver reeled off an 11-2 run midway through the first quarter to build a 25-15 lead. Murray was aggressive early, scoring 10 quick points on 4-of-6 shooting. Only foul trouble could stop the 22-year-old point guard as he had to sit after being whistled for two personals with 3:20 remaining the first quarter.

The Nuggets would pad their advantage to 39-23 after Monte Morris made a layup two minutes into the second quarter, but that is when Phoenix started to respond. Mikal Bridges would give the Suns a much-needed spark in the middle of the second, scoring six straight points on his own. Bridges and Javon Carter would ignite a 19-7 run by playing hard on both ends of the floor, forcing nine turnovers and cutting the advantage to just four. Jerami Grant would halt some of the home team’s momentum by hitting a timely three to close the second half and give Denver a seven-point cushion.

After the break, Denver came out firing and took a 64-51 lead thanks to an 8-2 run with Murray and Jokić serving as catalysts. Still, Phoenix wouldn’t completely falter as it would once again pull off a big run to cut the Nuggets’ advantage to just one after Bridges scored off a turnover. The Suns would build a nine-point advantage, their largest of the night, thanks to a 13-4 run midway in the fourth quarter. Still, Jokić wouldn’t let up against Phoenix as his unrelenting presence got his team back into the game. The 24-year-old scored nine points and added three assists as Denver went on a 19-7 run to take a three-point lead late in the game. It was his assist to Murray in the waning moments of the game that would ice the game.

"We had poise down the stretch to handle their pressure," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game."This wasn't our best game, but when you don't play your best on the road, you have to find ways [to win]. That's what I'm proud about."

Denver now has the longest active win-streak in the NBA and will return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a nationally-televised Christmas night game.

Here are the takeaways:

Saint Nikola

Jokić did his best Santa Claus impression Tuesday as he dropping gifts in the form of dimes with 10 assists on the way to his 34th career triple-double. The Serbian was equally as dominant in scoring (22 points) and on the glass (12 rebounds).

When it appeared as if the Nuggets were about to suffer a defeat, that is where Jokić got aggressive and carried his team late. During the Nuggets’ seven-game streak, Jokić is shooting a sizzling 71.4 percent in the fourth quarter – averaging 6.1 points.

"I thought Joker [Jokić] was locked in throughout the game," Murray told reporters. "He was making the right reads and being aggressive when he needed to be."

Murray bounces back

Murray mustered only six points and five assists on 3-of-11 shooting in the Nuggets’ 22-point win against the Lakers on Sunday. He ensured there wouldn’t be a repeat performance less than 24 hours later.

The 22-year-old was lethal from downtown, hitting 4 of 8 on three-pointers. His final five points of the game helped secure the result. Murray’s playmaking and steals were also valuable in the Nuggets’ comeback win as he finished with seven assists and two takeaways.

Malone wasn't surprised by Murray's performance.

"He's too good of a player, he's got too much confidence," Malone said. "Down the stretch, he was phenomenal."

Grant in the clutch!

With 2.5 seconds remaining, Malone substituted Murray for Jerami Grant to guard Suns star Devin Booker. The reserve forward shadowed Booker at the arc and made a crucial block to secure the win for the Nuggets.

"It was a two-point game and when you can put that type of size, length and athleticism in the game to contest or make a play like he made, why wouldn't you put him in," Malone said. "We had one block as a team and that was the one to seal the win."

That wasn’t the only momentum-shifting play Grant made on the night.

His three at the end of the second quarter gave Denver a seven-point lead and his dunk in the fourth quarter tied the game at 88. Grant is also having a strong December, hitting 56.7 percent of his shots from downtown this month.